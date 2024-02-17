Morgan County DA initiates program to crack down on truancy

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office is taking proactive steps to keep juveniles out of the prison pipeline.

According to DA Scott Anderson, truancy in Decatur City Schools has been excessive. He noticed that the excessive absenteeism from school has led to greater challenges.

“A large majority of the people who are in prison for the omission of a murder, their first crime was truancy,” Anderson said.

Since November Anderson told News 19 that to alert the families of the absences, the DA’s office sent out over 200 letters to parents and caregivers of students who had more than two unexcused absences from school.

“Unfortunately, they had another unexcused absence and wound up on the third unexcused absence list again, but it did have an impact, so we are expecting that to grow,” Anderson explained.

To combat the growing truancy issue, Anderson announced a partnership with community agencies that are aimed at reducing the incidence of truancy, school suspension and crime through a program called the Helping Families Initiative (HFI).

While a series of unexcused absences leads to informational meetings with prosecutors at the courthouse, more serious disciplinary infractions in schools will trigger home visits for early intervention.

Caseworkers at the Decatur Head Start, one of the community partners in the HFI program, use a scale to evaluate factors ranging from mental health histories to after-school activity involvement for families.

“We try to teach not just the children, but the families,” said Kim Dodd, Community Action Partnership, Head Start. “If you don’t get that whole family, whatever that looks like, then you sometimes miss the boat then it’s too late.”

The program, Anderson says, will now allow law enforcement and school resource officials to work alongside with child protective services and public health officials to evaluate the home environment and recommend next steps.

“It’s crime prevention in a lot of ways. But our aim is to better our school system in our communities,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the program started in Morgan County in January with over 20 agencies in mental health and family intervention services.

