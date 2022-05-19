Morgan County grand jury indicts kidnapping suspect

May 19—A Morgan County grand jury indicted a Decatur man who allegedly kidnapped a victim in Trinity and beat him in a Decatur home later found to have more than two dozen guns. The handcuffed victim escaped when another captor fell asleep.

John Pointer III, 39, of Chadsworth Street Southwest, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance. He has been out of jail on $75,000 bond since Dec. 15 and was indicted last month after initially being charged in February 2021. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office made the indictment public Tuesday.

According to Decatur police, Pointer coordinated the kidnapping with Michael Leon Baker, 37, of Hillside Road Southwest in Decatur. Baker has also been charged with first-degree kidnapping but has not been indicted. He was released on a $150,000 bond.

On Jan. 18, 2021, Decatur police responded at about 7 a.m. to the Wavaho Food Mart at 707 Wilson St. N.W. in response to a 911 call. They arrived to find Joshua Stewart with his hands cuffed behind his back and with multiple bruises, abrasions and facial swelling, according to an affidavit by Detective Sean Mukaddam.

Stewart told police that three people — Pointer, a man he later identified in a photographic lineup as Baker and another man named Tyler — picked Stewart up in Trinity and drove him to a Lafayette Street Northwest house about a block from Wavaho.

"As they were getting out of the car, Stewart was told if he ran, they were going to shoot him," according to the affidavit.

The three took Stewart into the house where they met a resident of the house, who appeared to have been attacked previously. Baker at that point accused Stewart of taking approximately $10,000 worth of guns, Mukaddam wrote.

Baker and Pointer "began to punch and kick Stewart in the head," according to the affidavit, and Baker then ordered the resident of the home to handcuff Stewart, who was lying on the floor. The resident "complied because he was being threatened as well," police said, and Stewart was kicked in the face while handcuffed and on the floor.

Baker, Pointer and the other man left the house at about 2:30 a.m. and told the resident to watch Stewart until they returned later in the morning, according to police.

"Eventually (the resident) fell asleep and Stewart was able to run out (of) the residence to the Wavaho Food Mart," the affidavit said, losing his boots in the front yard of the house.

After police arrived at Wavaho, Stewart identified the house where he had been held, Mukaddam wrote, an identification that was verified by the presence of his boots in the yard.

On the same day, police executed a search warrant of the residence and found 29 items, including numerous handguns, two silencers, a shotgun and rifles. — Murder indictments

Last week, the grand jury also indicted Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, both of Decatur, for capital murder in the May 2021 shooting death of Chester Jordan at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex. The two defendants had previously been charged with capital murder and are being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

The grand jury also last week indicted 81-year-old Jerry Cleek, of Hartselle, for murder in connection with the March 2021 shooting death of Phillip Grigsby. Cleek was released on $100,000 bond.

Spencer Newton Harwell, 45, of Decatur, was indicted last week for murder in the shooting death of Frankie Roland Smith Jr. in June 2021. The shooting took place at Decatur Door Services on U.S. 31 South, which Smith owned. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, a police officer asked Harwell at the scene how he was doing and Harwell responded, "I'm fine, other than I just killed my best friend."

