Morgan County Jail getting inmate electronic security system

Mar. 16—Less than two weeks after a Morgan County Jail inmate escaped and was recaptured, the Sheriff's Office has received approval to install an electronic security system to keep track of inmates while they're inside the building, but the system will not monitor them once they leave the jail premises.

The Morgan County Commission on Tuesday approved a contract with South Western Communications for the jail security system. The contract is for a year and was retroactive to March 1. Planning to add the system began last year, before the escape that occurred around midnight March 4. Rape suspect Jeremy Taylor was recaptured March 6 in Tennessee.

Chief Deputy Alan Host said the new system will allow jail staff to monitor inmate movement.

"Each inmate is going to have a bracelet with kind of like a barcode scanner on it with their number and their identification. So when we scan them for whatever we do, it will be logged," he said. "Anytime we move an inmate for court purposes, if they have to move to a different cell, they're being transported anyplace, we can scan them and it will go into the system."

Host said the wristbands will be worn by the inmates at all times. He said they can pull up any inmate on the computer system and they will know exactly where the inmate is.

"If we find somebody out of place, we'll be able to look it up and get them placed where they need to be," he said.

However, Host said the system will not track inmates when they leave the jail. He said inmates on work release or at the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center, a Department of Corrections facility in Decatur, will still wear wristbands but will not be tracked.

"Those people will wear those bracelets but those jobs and stuff out there, they won't monitor them," Host said. "It'll just be from (the jail). When they leave we'll scan them, when they come back we'll scan them."

Taylor is believed to have escaped by kicking out a window from a first-floor cell and being on the run for about 11 hours before jail staff noticed he was gone. Mike Swafford, Sheriff's Office spokesman, has said Taylor was assigned to a second-floor cell but was able to sneak into a first-floor cell without being observed.

The jail also had a trusty leave a work-release job without authorization last month. Arvil Dewayne Charest, who was in jail for a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, has not been recaptured, Swafford said Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said commissioners hope the new system will deter inmate escapes.

"It'll at least let us know where they are at," he said. "I think when inmates know that they're being monitored they're going to be a little more careful about where they go."

Host said the wristbands are built so that inmates cannot remove them.

"They're supposed to be cut-resistant," he said. "We have to have special tools to get them off."

The system will be beneficial inside the jail for many reasons, Host said, including reducing manual data entry.

"Sometimes we have a lot that come over to court, and to try and manually put it into the computer just takes a lot of time to do," he said. "With this we can scan them and put them into the computer and it will just make the flow a lot better and more secure."

Host said the system will also help at mealtime.

"When they come up to get their meals we'll scan it," he said. "That way we know if somebody's going to the back of the line trying to get extra. It'll pop up on the little scanner that they've already gone through."

Currently, Host said, inmates are tracked manually.

"If somebody is moved they'll call out to master control that they're moving somebody," he said. "Also, in the tower, the guard that's manning the tower writes down where they go."

Host said the contracted company came to the jail and did a presentation in early 2022 and it has been in the works since then. He said although the system contract has started, the system is not set up yet.

"We have to do electronics in the jail and make sure we've got Wi-Fi and all that kind of stuff," he said. "It's already begun but it'll be a while before the system actually is up and running. ASAP, that's what we're hoping."

The current contract for the system is only for a year, but Host said he believes it will be renewed.

"Once we get it in and get it established then it'll be on the agenda for next year's budget," he said. "This will not go away. I believe this is going to help us so much it's going to become invaluable. So, it will be from here on out."

The annual cost of the system is $70,009 to be paid quarterly. Long said the funding will come out of the Sheriff's Office budget within the general fund.

