Morgan County Jail inmate walks off job; Sheriff's Office trying to locate him

Feb. 22—A Morgan County Jail trusty walked off his job at Wolverine Industries in Decatur early Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said, and the public was asked to help locate him.

Arvil Dewayne Charest, 47, of Danville was in jail for a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. He was booked into the jail Sept. 13.

The Sheriff's Office said anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613 or use TipLink (bit.ly/SheriffTipLink) to submit information.

