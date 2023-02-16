Morgan County jury sentences capital murder defendant to death

Feb. 16—A Morgan County jury that on Tuesday convicted a Decatur man of capital murder on Wednesday sentenced him to death.

Jason Michael Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing 42-year-old Ricardo Dewayne Brown during a 2018 robbery. During the penalty phase of the trial, the jury has a choice between sentencing a capital murder defendant to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the jury verdict form, 10 jurors voted to impose the death penalty and two opted for life imprisonment. Under Alabama law, a death sentence is imposed if at least 10 of the 12 jurors agree to it.

The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said the jury deliberated about an hour before returning the sentence.

On Oct. 28, 2018, police responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run at 407 12th Ave. N.W. and found Brown, who was unconscious and bleeding from his head. He later died of his injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam last year discussed the case, noting that detective work resulted in an arrest.

"We got a tip and worked some angles with witnesses and others involved," Mukaddam said. "They gave us some information. We actually exhumed Mr. Brown's body and did an autopsy. Evidence located on his remains corroborated with the tip and the information we got from witnesses that led to Jason Osborn's arrest."

Osborn was arrested in August 2019 on charges of first-degree robbery and murder. A grand jury in December 2019 indicted Osborn for capital murder, saying he caused Brown's death "by hitting him with a pipe or tire tool and running him over with a motor vehicle ... during the time that he was in the course of committing a theft of a mixed quantity of money."

The trial, which began Feb. 6, was presided over by Judge Shelly Slate Waters. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams and Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

"This jury did an excellent job and paid close attention to the evidence in this case," Adams said in a statement. "We want to commend Detective Mukaddam and the Decatur Police Department for continuing to pursue this investigation to ensure Osborn faced justice for his actions."

Osborn was also facing charges of possession of a forged instrument, first-degree theft and second-degree assault. The forged instrument charge related to an allegation that he stole a $1,306 insurance check from his ex-girlfriend in March 2019 and deposited it in his own account. The theft charge involved an allegation that he stole a tractor and two lawn mowers from a Decatur residence. The assault case involved an allegation that Osborn attempted to strike a victim with a machete and along with another man struck the victim with a bat.

The trials in the three cases were delayed because the prosecution and defense agreed they would not be tried until the conclusion of the capital murder case.

