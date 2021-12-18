Morgan County man arrested for child solicitation

Dec. 17—LACEY'S SPRING — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Dec. 16 on the charge of electronic solicitation of a child.

The Sheriff's Office Patrol Division attempted to arrest Cecil Anthony West, 57, at his home on Alabama 36 East but he was not home at the time. Shortly afterward, investigators located him traveling in a vehicle on Alabama 36 near East Upper River Road.

The charges against West stem from an investigation that began on Nov. 7 and involved a child under 12 years old.

He was arrested and booked into the Morgan County jail with bail set at $50,000.

