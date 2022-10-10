The Morgan County Major Crimes Unit is investigating two deaths that occurred early Sunday evening.

According to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road on reports of gunfire.

"Arriving deputies found a male and female outside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds," the release notes. "Despite emergency responders lifesaving efforts, both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene."

The release goes on to note that "(t)here is no danger to the public or neighborhood as the preliminary investigation has revealed this is an isolated incident."

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the two had been identified as 64-year-old Kevin Slemensek and 61-year-old Rebecca Slemensek.

The two were married.

"The preliminary investigation, witness statements, and evidence at the scene, indicates that this situation was a homicide/suicide," Monday's press release from Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morgan County Detective Sgt. Mark Anderson by calling 765-342-5544.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Morgan County Sheriff's Office release names in death investigation