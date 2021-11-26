Morgan County SOS awarded state grant

Nov. 25—Morgan County System of Services has been awarded a $33,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell notified Morgan County SOS and Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen of the grant reward in an email Wednesday.

SOS is a community-based resource provider for the Morgan County Juvenile Court that attempts to keep juveniles from going deeper into the juvenile justice system.

However, some juveniles do commit serious crimes for which they are ordered to out-of-home placement.

The program plans to use the funding for a Juvenile Reentry Transitional Program "to bridge the gap between the juvenile's discharge from an out-of-home placement and return to the community," the grant application says.

