Morgan County SWAT team activated during standoff situation in Martinsville

The Martinsville Police Department responded to a call around 9 a.m. Friday of a person being held against their will in the 300 block of East Morgan Street, according to a press release from Chief John Richards.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with someone inside who confirmed they were being prevented from leaving the residence by another person inside. Police attempted to get someone to come to the door, but Richards reported no one responded.

Martinsville police obtained a search warrant and called in assistance from the Morgan County SWAT team. Negotiators were successful in getting all occupants out the residence, though Richards' report did not indicate how long the situation lasted.

Two men were detained, one in relation to the incident and another on an unrelated warrant. An investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Morgan County SWAT team activated during situation in Martinsville