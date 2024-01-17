Morgan County Teachers of the Year say dedication to students is key

Jan. 17—In seventh grade, Leslie Arterburn discovered she had a passion for math, a passion she now shares with her students.

Thanks to that passion, Arterburn was recently named Morgan County's Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Arterburn, 42, grew up in Danville and has taught at Danville schools for 18 years.

"I got my bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, and my first three years of teaching, I taught at Tuscaloosa County High School," Arterburn said. "Then I moved back home and taught at Danville Middle School for three years before coming to the high school."

Teaching math is something that comes naturally to Arterburn — so naturally it might be genetic. Her seventh grade math teacher was her mother, Juanita Penn, and Penn still teaches math, now, like her daughter, at the high school level.

"She gets the younger ones, and I get the older ones, and they'll tell me that I teach like Mrs. Arterburn," Penn laughed. "I'll say, 'Wait a minute; she teaches like me.'"

For the last 15 years, Arterburn and her mother have taught with each other at Danville High, their classrooms beside each other. Arterburn teaches ninth grade algebra and geometry, while her mother teaches more advanced subjects like calculus and Algebra II.

Up until she took her mother's seventh grade math class, Arterburn had another occupation in mind.

"I originally thought I wanted to be a radio DJ, but she changed my mind when I saw her teaching," Arterburn said. "She just made it fun. She made math look so easy and explained it so well."

Penn said she sees some of the same characteristics in her daughter when teaching ninth grade.

"We do a lot of the same things, like how we grade and some of the things we emphasize," Penn said.

After 21 years of teaching, Arterburn said some of the best advice she can give up-and-coming teachers is always to have patience, no matter the situation.

"You can't get frustrated easily because it's going to be a very hard job if your patience is thin," Arterburn said. "The kids, they need help with whatever they're trying to learn, and that's the part you've got to remember: They are learning. This is new to them, and if you don't have the patience to let them grow at their own pace, then it's going to be a hard job."

Arterburn has a husband, Scott, and they have two children.

Elementary Teacher of the Year

Union Hill Elementary teacher Jennifer Lane is in her 23rd year of teaching and received the award for Morgan County Schools Elementary Teacher Of The Year. She teaches fourth and fifth grade math, and throughout her career has taught all subjects in grades 2 through 5.

Growing up in Red Bay, Lane said she had wanted to enter teaching ever since first grade.

"I had such a loving and caring first grade teacher, and I wanted to be that for someone," Lane said. "As I grew up, I really gravitated to teachers that put time into me, and I wanted to do that for other kids."

Union Hill Principal DeeDee Hendrix said investing in students is something she has watched Lane do since January 2023, the month Hendrix started as principal at the school.

"She builds relationships with those students, and so those students respond very well to her instruction," Hendrix said. "Unfortunately, math curricula is intimidating to a lot of students, and Mrs. Lane is great in getting them to persevere and really work through situations."

Lane began her teaching career in Mobile after receiving her bachelor's degree at the University of North Alabama.

"My husband got a job in Mobile, so my first teaching job was for Mobile City Schools," Lane said. "While I was there, I got my master's degree at the University of South Alabama."

Lane said she also taught in Colorado and Tennessee before coming to Union Hill. She said teaching through the pandemic really tested her faith and she began second-guessing herself.

"I began to wonder why I became a teacher in the first place," Lane said. "Maintaining relationships with the community and having a positive attitude really kept me going."

Superintendent Tracie Turrentine praised both Arterburn and Lane for their commitment to their students.

"What makes these teachers and support personnel so good is that they have high expectations, are highly motivating, and they believe in all of their students," Turrentine said.

Lane lives in Arab and is married to Jonathan. They have two children.

"I'm also raising my friend's daughter," Lane said. "I call her my bonus child."

