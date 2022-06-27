Morgan Creek said to try to counter FTX’s BlockFi bailout

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Asset manager Morgan Creek Digital is trying to raise US$250 million to counter crypto exchange FTX’s bailout of beleaguered crypto lender BlockFi, according to a report by CoinDesk.

See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried steps in to bail out BlockFi

Fast facts

  • Morgan Creek is attempting to raise funds to purchase a majority stake in BlockFi, the report said, citing a leaked investor call from last week.

  • The American asset manager is one of BlockFi’s largest investors, participating through BlockFi’s D series fundraise.

  • The move comes after FTX offered to extend a US$250 million revolving credit facility to BlockFi.

  • On the call, Morgan Creek managing partner Mark Yusko said BlockFi had not received any equity financing options at the time.

  • Among other credit offers, FTX was the only one that offered to not subordinate client assets to an investor, Yusko said. Otherwise, depositors would have to wait for a new lender to be repaid, he added.

  • But in return, FTX got the option to buy BlockFi “at essentially zero price,” with only investors in the most senior tranche of the company’s latest raise getting compensated, Yusko said.

  • “The only alternative is to raise an equivalent amount in equity and that’s what we’re working on,” Yusko told investors on the call. “I would say it’s a 10% possibility but not zero.”

  • On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that FTX was in talks to acquire an equity stake in BlockFi.

  • Yusko said Morgan Creek was open to pursue a joint deal. “Not that I have SBF on speed-dial, but I could probably get that call,” he reportedly said.

  • A potential lead investor had agreed to offer US$100 million in funds with two other investors expressing interest to put up US$50 million towards a Morgan Creek bid, Yusko said.

  • Pomp Investments, the family office of Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano, participated in BlockFi’s D series, the crypto lender’s website showed Monday.

  • Until September of 2020, Pompliano was a partner and the cofounder of Morgan Creek Digital, a multi-strategy investment firm backed by Morgan Creek Capital Management, his verified LinkedIn profile accessed by Forkast on Monday showed.

  • Pompliano was with Morgan Creek when the firm invested in the crypto lender’s C series raise in August of 2020 and invested through his family office in the D series raise in March of 2021.

See related article: BlockFi among those that foreclosed on Three Arrows Capital: report

Recommended Stories

  • Climate Action Protesters Spark Chaos in Sydney’s City Center

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of protesters calling for radical action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions shut one of Sydney’s major roads on Monday morning, the beginning of what they’ve said will be a “week of resistance” in the country’s biggest city.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Def

  • Will Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, Minbos...

  • Metaverse features expected in HTC’s new phone

    HTC is expected to launch a new mobile phone with metaverse features on Tuesday, as the virtual reality (VR) gear and smartphone maker continues its Web3 expansion. See related article: Smartphone giant Huawei doubles down on blockchain technology Fast facts In a tweet earlier in June, HTC’s VR and metaverse arm Viverse teased a phone-shaped […]

  • Web3 artist Latashá on educating creators about crypto's ebbs and flows

    Despite all the controversy surrounding the crypto world, one obvious bright spot of blockchain technology has been its ability to support creators and artists in monetizing their work. Rapper and visual artist Latashá, our guest on the latest episode of the Chain Reaction podcast, is a living embodiment of web3's potential to support independent artists. Since then, she's sold NFTs of her work for tens of thousands of dollars and has become a highly visible advocate for artists to leverage web3 technology.

  • Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

    It's nice to see the Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) share price up 17% in a week. But that isn't much...

  • Dollar shelters under recession clouds as investors put safety first

    The dollar found support from investors worried about recession and seeking safety to hold just below a two-decade high on Monday, having slipped late last week after downbeat U.S. economic data reduced bets on U.S. interest rate hikes. While Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher, currency traders were wary of extending Friday's dollar selling because the dollar typically rises in times of uncertainty. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar eased 0.3% to $0.6918, weighed down by sliding commodity prices.

  • Morgan Creek Is Trying to Counter FTX’s BlockFi Bailout, Leaked Call Shows

    FTX’s $250 million credit facility offer – if inked as initially proposed – stood to effectively wipe out all BlockFi shareholders, including Morgan Creek Digital, the firm told its investors.

  • Ban on New Gold Imports From Russia Seen as ‘Largely Symbolic’

    (Bloomberg) -- The plan by some Group of Seven nations to ban new gold imports from Russia is “largely symbolic” as flows have already been restricted by sanctions, according to analysts. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil F

  • Morning Crypto Briefing: Equity Rally Supports Crypto Into Weekend, BTC in Mid-$21Ks, ETH Above $1.2K

    Rising recession risk/data that eased US inflation fears has supported crypto sentiment this week as markets pare hawkish Fed bets.

  • As Chapek weathers Disney drama, board gathers in Florida

    He has the board's support, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek has had a rough time with DeSantis, a slipping stock and concerns about Disney+. How long will he hold on?

  • Wimbledon aims to avoid another slippery court furore

    Wimbledon’s head groundsman says his team has learnt lessons after last year’s slipping controversy, which saw players retiring injured from Centre Court.

  • Russian occupiers burn church library in Mariupol

    With a blessing from the Russian Orthodox Church, occupation “authorities” in Mariupol have burnt a large library belonging to the Petro Mohyla Church, Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on June 25.

  • The Highest Paid Cast Member on ‘Westworld’ May Surprise You

    We see you, Evan Rachel Wood.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom Cruise

    Boom! Top Gun: Maverick has joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office. It’s the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone, and the 50th Hollywood movie overall, not adjusted for inflation. Director Joseph Kosinski’s film passed the barrier after finishing Sunday with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million […]

  • Don't Fight the Federal Reserve, BofA Strategist Says

    Ajay Kapur, head of Asia Pacific and global emerging-markets strategy at BofA Securities, discusses policies of central banks including the Federal Reserve, and the implications for economies and markets. He also talks about the outlook for China's economy, and the opportunities he sees in global markets. He speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Down 56%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Growth Stock

    Surging demand for programmatic advertising isn't going to disappear the way this stock's previous gains did.

  • Biden administration halts limits on ICE arrests following court ruling

    Republican officials in Texas and Louisiana convinced a federal judge to block rules that directed ICE to focus on arresting immigrants deemed to threaten national security or public safety.

  • Joe Biden to block Boris Johnson’s answer to global food crisis

    Joe Biden will on Monday attempt to block Boris Johnson’s plan to move away from green fuels amid a transatlantic split over how to tackle the global cost of living crisis.

  • The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says

    Any up move in the stock market next week would be reinforced by quant trading funds and option gamma hedging flows that reinforce momentum.

  • Hong Kong Police Adopt ‘Goose Step’ Marching to Boost Patriotism

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police will officially swap British-style marching for the “goose step” used in mainland China on July 1, as the city sheds signs of its colonial past under Beijing’s growing control.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7