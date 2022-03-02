Morgan DA questions judge's repeated release of thrice-extradited defendant

Mar. 2—A defendant the Morgan County district attorney and Sheriff's Office have extradited three times from other states in the same case was released on his own recognizance last month for the third time by the same judge, prompting the DA to file a stinging motion Tuesday.

According to the motion by District Attorney Scott Anderson, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell gave no notice to the DA's office any of the times she released Christopher Mark Sherwood, 46, from jail, and the most recent occasion she released him was Feb. 21, a state and federal holiday when the DA's office and the courthouse were closed.

"It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever for this defendant to have been released from custody, especially on his own recognizance, when he has failed to appear for arraignment on two prior occasions and has been extradited on three prior occasions," Anderson wrote in the motion filed in Howell's court.

"The Morgan County District Attorney's Office and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office have limited resources. ... It is not the best or most strategic use of the resources of the District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office to have to continually and repeatedly have this defendant extradited over and over and over again."

Anderson's motion does not just apply to Sherwood's case. It requests that Howell "give the State sufficient advanced notice of any hearings or court appearances in this case and in any other case wherein the defendant has previously been extradited."

Howell reviewed the motion on Tuesday after being contacted by The Decatur Daily and said she was surprised at its tone.

"It is a very stinging motion, and I'm really caught off guard because Scott didn't call me about it," Howell said.

According to a police affidavit, Sherwood was homeless and living in a camper on a Morgan County resident's property on July 5, 2019, when he asked to borrow the property owner's 2002 Dodge truck. The truck's owner declined the request, but according to a witness Sherwood stole it the next day. The truck was later found and impounded in Pelham on Sept. 12, 2019.

Sherwood was charged with first-degree theft on Oct. 4, 2019, a Class B felony carrying a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. A warrant was issued, and he eventually was arrested in Broward County, Florida. The DA filed a motion to extradite him, which Sherwood waived, and he was transported to the Morgan County Jail by the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30, 2019. He filed a hardship affidavit showing zero income and received a court-appointed lawyer.

Bond was initially set at $2,500, but Sherwood remained in jail on March 17, 2020. On that day Howell did a bond review and ordered that Sherwood be released on his own recognizance "as he has been financially unable to post bond."

Howell said the March 17 hearing was based on a state law requiring that bonds be reviewed every 90 days to make sure they should still be in jail.

"I released him on his own recognizance because of hardship — because he lived out of state and could not post bond," Howell said.

According to Anderson's motion, the prosecution was given no notice of the bond review or of Howell's decision to release the defendant, which Howell said is not unusual. A copy of the order was sent to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, address provided to the judge by the defendant, but "this address proved to be inaccurate," according to Anderson's motion.

Sherwood was indicted by a grand jury on the first-degree theft charge Sept. 30, 2020, but failed to appear at the arraignment. Howell then issued a second warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on that warrant in Levy County, Florida. The DA filed a second motion to extradite him, which Sherwood again waived, and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office once again retrieved him on Aug. 19, 2021.

Howell said Anderson appears to assume the court knows more than it does.

"Scott may not be aware of the fact that nothing is put in the court files to alert the court that a defendant has been extradited," Howell said. "So when we find out that someone's been arrested, all we get is an executed warrant like we get on every other case. When I see folks on a failure-to-appear, there's no record in the court file that they've been extradited. To assume that the court has that knowledge is incorrect."

Eleven days after the extradition, according to Anderson's motion, Howell once again released him from the Morgan County Jail on his own recognizance, and once again did so without notifying the DA's office. Howell ordered Sherwood to appear at a Nov. 15 arraignment, and he failed to appear.

Howell issued another arrest warrant and immediately rescinded it because Sherwood's address had not been updated in the court system, according to Anderson's motion, and she then scheduled another arraignment hearing for Jan. 10.

Once again, Sherwood failed to appear at the arraignment. Once again, Howell issued an arrest warrant. This time, Sherwood was arrested in Loudon County, Tennessee, and for a third time the DA's office filed a motion to have him extradited back to Morgan County. The Sheriff's Office again retrieved him and placed him in the Morgan County Jail.

On Feb. 21 — Presidents Day, when the DA's office and the courthouse were closed — Howell again released Sherwood on his own recognizance and again did so without notice to the DA's office, according to Anderson's motion. Howell scheduled another arraignment for the next day. In a handwritten notation, Howell wrote that Sherwood "does roofing and travels for work," and resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He remains out on bail on his own recognizance.

"He lives out of state and he's more or less homeless, but he has an address where he gets his mail," Howell said Tuesday. "I released him again on his own recognizance and told him he had to be there the next day for arraignment so I could get the case moved forward. I explained to him that day, 'This is your second time to fail to appear. I'm not going to let you have a third. If you don't show up for court again I'll issue a warrant for you and you'll sit in jail until trial whether it takes six months or eight months. ... He did in fact show up the next day."

In his motion, Anderson said the expense of retrieving Sherwood after extraditions is increasing.

"To date," Anderson wrote, "the Morgan County District Attorney's Office has had to extradite this defendant on three separate occasions and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has incurred (thousands of dollars) in expenses in returning this defendant to this jurisdiction only to have this court release him, again."

Anderson declined comment Tuesday, and Sherwood's court-appointed lawyer, Tina Ogle, did not return a call requesting comment.

Anderson's motion said the DA's office understands that it needed to file the first motion for extradition on the original arrest warrant.

"However, this office has been baffled by the defendant's release upon his own recognizance at every court setting," Anderson wrote. "Out of a duty to the victim in the case, the prosecution has filed to have the defendant extradited three times."

Howell said it would have been punitive to hold in jail an indigent defendant whose guilt has not been adjudicated.

"A person cannot be held in jail just because they can't pay bond, and this fellow could not post any bond whatsoever. Bond is strictly there to make sure somebody shows up for court," she said. "A lot of it is a judgment call and sometimes our judgment calls are wrong and sometimes they're right. But I do believe he'll show up next time."

