Morgan deputy recovering after his ear bitten during psychiatric call

Dec. 20—A Morgan County sheriff's deputy is home recovering after losing a portion of his ear while responding to a psychiatric call last week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Spokesman Mike Swafford said deputies were working an incident involving a suicidal threat on Double S Mountain Road in the Baileyton area last Tuesday.

He said the suspect ran back into his house and later deputies went into the residence to apprehend him. The suspect bit off a portion of the deputy's ear when deputies entered the house, Swafford said.

"The deputy was treated and released from the hospital and reconstructive surgery to repair and replace the ear will be scheduled later," Swafford said. The deputy has not been identified.

Swafford said Joshua Martin Link, 35, of Baileyton was charged with first-degree assault with bond set at $100,000, but no arrest has been made. Two other suspects are facing misdemeanor charges in the incident.

