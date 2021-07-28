Morgan federal inmate indicted in jailer assault

Jul. 28—A federal grand jury has indicted a capital murder defendant in Morgan County Jail on an assault charge, according to the authorities.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Patrick Davis said Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, of Alpine was indicted for the attack on a Morgan County jailer on April 19.

Burns faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the assault charge.

Sheriff's spokesperson Mike Swafford said Burns approached the female jailer and punched her twice in the head and face while she was delivering meals.

The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with multiple injuries including a concussion and contusions around her mouth and eye and bruising to her back, head and arms from hitting the ground, Swafford said.

Burns faces life in prison without parole or death if convicted of capital murder in a Madison County case.

He is accused of killing Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe, an Alabama A&M student, in January.

Madison County District Court records allege Burns fired multiple rounds of a .40-caliber handgun from a motor vehicle into the left side of a vehicle and struck and killed Wolfe on Jan. 18.

