MORGAN GRAND JURY: Decatur man indicted in shooting death of teen during fireworks 'war'

Jul. 14—A Decatur man facing a capital murder charge in the July 4, 2020, shooting death of a 16-year-old in what police said was a fireworks dispute has been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury.

The grand jury said Shannon Doors Thomas Jr., 27, intentionally caused the death of Amari Elijah Deloney by shooting him while he was in a vehicle.

During a preliminary hearing in July 2020, a Decatur police detective said Thomas shot and killed Deloney during a fireworks "war" at East Acres, a Decatur public housing complex. Detective Joshua Daniell said Thomas was shooting at a white Chevrolet Malibu and the victim was sitting in the back seat.

During his testimony, Daniell said he reviewed a Facebook post from Thomas on July 3, 2020, saying that if fireworks were fired at him, he wouldn't be shooting fireworks back.

Daniell said footage from a video camera near the scene shows the vehicle heading east on Locust Street, rolling through a stop sign and turning south onto 18th Avenue, then leaving the area of the East Acres housing complex.

"You can still see the fireworks going off" around the vehicle, Daniell said. He said Deloney's body fell against another back-seat passenger.

Daniell said the bullet entered the left side of Deloney's head and exited slightly higher on the right side.

Daniell said that when officers arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital, following a call to central dispatch, Deloney was still alive but unresponsive. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he later died. The autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, Daniell said.

Brian White, one of Thomas' defense attorneys, said he does not comment on cases until after the trial.

Other indictments issued were:

—Dustin Joshua Abbott, 32, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Zackery Ross Allen, 32, Hartselle; second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of short-barreled rifle or shotgun.

—J. Donte Baxter, 24, Huntsville; second-degree theft.

—Brandon Ryan Bodkin, 24, no address listed; first-degree theft.

—Randy Dwayne Brackins, 50, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation.

—James Thomas Brown, 40, Somerville; possession of controlled substance.

—Wesley Shane Browning, 36, Trinity; first-degree theft.

—Tonua Linn Burney, 48, Falkville; third-degree theft.

—Bryan Adam Burns, 34, Eva; first-degree theft.

—Tamarrius Ronell Caver, 27, Birmingham; first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree assault.

—Joseph Junior Clemons, 26, Bessemer; two counts of traveling to meet a child for a sex act.

—Jonathan Paul Clifton, 44, Decatur; five counts of sex abuse of a child under age of 12.

—John Owen Compton, 58, Hartselle; terrorist threats.

—Leslie Marie Cooper, 37, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

—Timothy Wayne Davis, 52, Decatur; second-degree theft.

—Marcus Eric Dean, 39, Hartselle; first-degree robbery.

—Brandon Jacob Delgado, 23, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—David Neal Downing, 32, Falkville; second-degree theft.

—William Lawrence Dudley, 24, Somerville; first-degree theft.

—Billy Edward Floyd Jr., 59, Decatur; first-degree forgery.

—Patrick Olandus Foster Jr., 39, Decatur; first-degree theft.

—Brianna Nichole Franks, 23, Huntsville; first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree theft, second-degree assault.

—Martez Montrea Garner, 35, Huntsville; third-degree forgery.

—Joshua Aaron Garner-Banks, 26, Decatur; first-degree robbery, second-degree assault.

—Tracey Marie Garth, 38, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief.

—Joseph Gatto, 65, Hartselle; third-degree theft.

—Austin Spencer Gillott, 27, Town Creek; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Chelson D'Angelo Tremayne Goodwin, 33, Decatur; third-degree theft.

—Jonathan Paul Grantland, 34, Hartselle; obscuring identity of a vehicle.

—David Michael Halbert, 26, Decatur; five counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

—Tyler Dean Hammock, 24, Huntsville; first-degree theft.

—Anthony Dionte Hammonds, 24, Huntsville; second-degree theft, third-degree theft.

—Jessica Nicole Hammonds, 33, Huntsville; third-degree theft.

—Pam Lakisha Harris, 42, Decatur; five counts of fraud, two counts of third-degree forgery, trafficking stolen identities.

—Phillip Bernard Harris, 42, Decatur; third-degree theft.

—Ernest Gene Heck, 63, Hartselle; second-degree assault.

—Ruby Jane Ingram, 36, Huntsville; seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Ashanda Ledreal Jackson, 32, Decatur; second-degree theft.

—Brandon Dezante Johnson, 25, Decatur; second-degree theft, second-degree receiving stolen property, breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Brian Timothy Kennedy, 35, New Market; first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree forgery.

—Dustin Blake King, 36, Hartselle; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Samantha King, 25, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Rashod Martel Lampkin, 28, Decatur; second-degree burglary.

—Jessy Kirk Lancaster, 35, Decatur; second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance.

—Thomas Allen Lang, 32, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.

—Devin Todd Ledlow, 30, Decatur; first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery.

—Molly Leanne Legg, 27, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.

—Charles Daniel McDonald, 30, Somerville; first-degree theft.

—Roosevelt Quadrea McGee IV, 28, Decatur; prohibited from owning firearm violation.

—Steven Scott McGennis, 39, Decatur; two counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.

—Lorya Jhanai Minor, 32, Montgomery; second-degree assault.

—Nicholas Edward Oden, 33, Somerville; first-degree theft.

—Michael Blake Pannell, 34, Trinity; first-degree theft.

—Gordon Wayne Phillips Jr., 38, Moulton; use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Allen Jackson Plunkett, 29, Hartselle; second-degree assault.

—Donald Ray Reese, 58, Hartselle; second-degree domestic violence.

—Jemor Lefron Richard, 43, Birmingham; first-degree identity theft.

—Bruce Lane Roden II, 49, homeless; failure to register as a sex offender, quarterly or a move.

—Brandon Beltran Rosas, 25, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—Andrae Ladon Sales, 42, Hillsboro; third-degree forgery.

—Christopher Tishon Sales, 31, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Sammie Joe Sales, 33, Hillsboro; third-degree forgery.

—Eulises James Sanchez, 36, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.

—Dakota Mardell Sapp, 23, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—Antonie Tyrone Scruggs, 43, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Michael Joseph Shortz, 30, Decatur; shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.

—Rockale Deshun Slaughter, 27, Decatur; second-degree elder abuse.

—Darren Jamahl Smith Jr., 27, Decatur; first-degree robbery, first-degree assault.

—Larry Smith, 29, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property, use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Herman Isaac Stegall, 28, Decatur; second-degree burglary, second-degree assault.

—Johnny Cray Stephens, 59, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Cayce Cage Stepp, 23, Decatur; interference with custody.

—Jonathan Lee Stover, 38, Decatur; second-degree burglary.

—Xavier Deshawn Toney, 23, Decatur; first-degree domestic violence, second-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault.

—Angela Joy Vest, 41, Elkmont; murder.

—Michael Christopher Vinson, 32, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.

—Brittany Nicole Watkins, 29, Huntsville; second-degree theft.

—Kimberly Christine White, 26, Leighton; possession of controlled substance.

—Robin Denise Wiley, 37, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Krystle Lee Woods, 35, Decatur; first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery.

