Who is Morgan Harper? What to know about senate candidate running against Tim Ryan in Ohio

Attorney Morgan Harper is one of three Democrats running to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, pitching herself as a fresh alternative for the party's nomination to longtime Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan.

Harper is pitching Ohio voters on progressive politics embraced by members of “The Squad” and former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. On the campaign trail, she has emphasized her refusal to accept money from corporate political action committees. Harper, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against a sitting Ohio Democrat in 2020, faces off against Ryan and tech executive Traci Johnson in the Democratic primary election on May 3. The winner will take on the victor of a toss-up GOP race.

Democratic candidate Morgan Harper speaks in an Ohio Senate debate against Josh Mandel at North Columbus Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Ohio senate candidates

Who is Morgan Harper?

Harper is an attorney who worked as an adviser in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis under former President Barack Obama.

Harper is running her second campaign for office. In 2020, she suffered a decisive defeat against incumbent Joyce Beatty in the Democratic primary election to represent Ohio's third district in the House of Representatives.

Prior to declaring her Senate candidacy, Harper worked at the American Economic Liberties Project, a Washington-based anti-monopoly think tank . She also co-founded Columbus Stand Up!, a nonprofit that provided pandemic aid to the Columbus area.

How old is Morgan Harper?

Harper was born on July 1, 1983, in Columbus, Ohio. She is 38 years old.

Where is Morgan Harper from?

Harper grew up in east Columbus. She was adopted and raised by her mother, a public school teacher who had emmigrated from Trinidad.

What is Morgan Harper’s platform?

A central focus of Harper’s campaign is restoring Ohio’s manufacturing industry.

She says multinational corporations sent well-paying union manufacturing jobs overseas. Part of her solution is to “refresh antitrust and labor law.”

Her campaign released a job plan that calls for creating new clean-energy manufacturing via an initiative similar to the “Green New Deal", an aggressive plan to combat climate change and create new jobs by shifting away from fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy. The plan also relies on a new forgivable loan program for small businesses similar to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided small businesses billions to stay afloat during the pandemic .

She has also supports protections for workers organizing unions and raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The candidate supports the Democrats’ voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress and ending the Senate filibuster. She joins other progressive Democrats in advocating for the expansionof the Supreme Court.

Harper’s platform includes many of the proposals that gained steam during Sanders' pair of White House runs. She is a proponent of full student loan debt cancellation, a single-payer universal health care system and free community college.

Where did Morgan Harper go to school?

Harper received a bachelor’s degree in community health from Tufts University in 2005. She got a master's degree in public affairs from Princeton University in 2010 and a law degree from Stanford Law School in 2013.

Who has endorsed Morgan Harper?

A number of progressive and social justice advocacy groups have endorsed Harper, including Our Revolution Ohio, the Collective Political Action Committee and #VoteProChoice in addition to a number of local Ohio elected officials.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio Senate race 2022: What to know about progressive Morgan Harper