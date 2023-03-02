Morgan hires outside company to detect drugs, other contraband in inmate mail

Mar. 2—To prevent fentanyl or other drugs from entering the Morgan County Jail through the mail and to protect jail employees from contamination hazards, county commissioners have hired an outside company to screen inmate mail.

The commission approved a contract Tuesday to have VendEngine/Tyler Technologies process and scan inmate mail. Commission Chairman Ray Long said the company will search all inmate mail before it is given to the inmate.

"It could have drugs, or it could be contraband, (could) be a lot of stuff in there," he said.

The commission also approved two other contracts Tuesday for the jail, with one for boiler replacement and the other for roof repair.

Heather McIngvale, Morgan County Sheriff's Office accounting specialist, said outsourcing the mail screening will save money and be safer than using jail staff.

"Right now we do that in-house — we scan the mail that comes to us for the inmates," she said. "It is cheaper to have it done outside of our office than to have it done inside of our office. As you can imagine, inmates try to sneak things in all the time."

McIngvale said it is a safety issue as well.

"Especially with the increase in fentanyl issues in the county," she said. "We haven't had anything bad happen, but we don't want (anything to)."

According to a recent report by the National Institute of Justice, mail is increasingly used as a method of getting drugs into jails.

"Detecting drug contraband entering correctional facilities via the mail is challenging because drugs can be sprayed onto paper, incorporated into ink, hidden under stamps, and inconspicuously concealed within a piece of correspondence," according to the report. "Undetected drugs that are delivered to inmates pose significant health and safety concerns, including overdose and death."

In January, a New York City correction officer was administered Narcan when he overdosed while inspecting a fentanyl-laced letter to an inmate. Two other correction officers at New York prisons were exposed to fentanyl last year when opening inmate mail, leading to labor citations against the prisons for failing to adequately protect prison staff.

A Texas jail began testing mail for fentanyl last year and found 10 to 15 letters laced with the drug per week.

Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the jail used to encounter problems with inmates receiving drugs through paper letters.

"There are cases where just the paper that they use can be soaked in a drug and then it dries," he said. "The inmates would get the mail and then tear up the paper, chew on it and get the drug."

About a year and a half ago, Swafford said, the jail switched to scanning the inmates' mail.

"So, the mail's never reaching the inmates, it's already scanned internally," he said. "But now, instead of us having to spend time on that, it's cheaper to just have an outside agency scan it and post it to the inmate's kiosk."

Swafford said having an outside company do the work frees up jail staff which helps with the staffing issues the jail continues to battle.

McIngvale said the company is charging the Sheriff's Office $1.25 per piece of mail.

"I don't care if the envelope has one letter, one page or 15 pages, it's one price for that one piece of mail," she said. "Right now, it's estimated to be approximately $3,500 a year."

Boiler replacement

The commission accepted a bid for replacing two boilers at the jail based on how quickly the work could get done rather than the lowest cost.

Long said the jail typically uses two boilers to heat the water inside the building.

"One of them went out a few months ago and the other one's had some issues," he said.

Long said they cannot afford to let the remaining boiler go out.

"That's why we went ahead and took the higher bid — we need it fixed as quick as we can get it fixed," he said. "The bid we're accepting ... gives us a 12-week time frame because they have to order parts. They've got to make it, have to get them in."

At Tuesday's commission meeting, the commission approved a bid from Dean Plumbing for $96,251. The boilers would have taken longer to get installed with the lower bid from ADCO Companies for $89,205.

"The other one was another month out further than the 12 weeks. Something as critical as having hot water in the jail, we want it fixed as soon as we can," Long said. "The jail can't operate without hot water."

Long said the commission considered the boilers an emergency bid.

The resolution says the commission authorizes the replacement of two boilers for the jail "as an emergency due to the public health impact on the inmate population if hot water is unavailable for any period of time."

Swafford said when the current boiler had issues it would immediately be repaired.

"They just keep having issues; they're intermittent," he said. "They would have to go fix it and then it would be working again. But no extended period without hot water."

The new boilers should last 10 to 15 years, Long said.

Roof repairs

Swafford said there are various areas of the jail's roof that leak when it rains. He said there were no leaks in inmates' cells or places like the kitchen or infirmary.

"Most of them are in the hallway or more open areas. Hallway, booking, third floor that we don't use," he said.

The leaks have been building up over time, Swafford said. The jail is about 20 years old.

"(Because of) the age of the building, we're getting to where we have more and more of those types of issues," he said. "It was just age and wear and tear."

The commission paid $9,685 to Weller Infrared Services for a drone aerial roof evaluation. Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said the drone was detecting whether the roof could be repaired or would need to be replaced.

"They had a drone do an infrared scan of the roof and it detects moisture and where you have moisture you probably have an issue or potentially have an issue with the roof," he said. "We needed that so we could determine what areas to have the roofers look at and have kind of a base line of square footage so we could actually draw up the bid."

Long said the roof spans a large area.

"The jail is ... close to 20 years old. Most roofs have a 10, 12-year lifespan so we got more life out of it than what we anticipated anyway," he said.

"We'll repair the leaks first and then a new roofing membrane which is a complete reseal of the roof," Long said. "It'll be like getting a brand-new roof is what it'll be."

