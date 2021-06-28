Morgan inmate hurt when air duct falls at jail

Jun. 28—A Morgan County Jail inmate was injured Friday afternoon when a section of the air-conditioning duct fell from the ceiling at the jail, according to the Sheriff's Office Twitter page.

Sheriff's spokesperson Mike Swafford said the inmate was transported to a local hospital as a precaution for a non-life-threatening injury. Two other inmates were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The sheriff's office has not released an update on the incident, which remains under investigation.

Before the incident, County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the jail could be getting a new air conditioning system with $23.21 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds allotted to the county.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.