Morgan sheriff: Hartselle man charged with assaulting deputy

Jun. 1—A Hartselle man was arrested Saturday and charged with assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The office said that on Saturday, an individual reportedly called multiple area hospitals making threats to harm himself and others and also made threats against law enforcement. During one phone call, it was reported that a handgun was fired multiple times.

Deputies eventually found the man in a vehicle on Gary Anders Road and, during a traffic stop, he assaulted a deputy and proceeded to resist arrest while fighting with deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The office said that after a brief struggle, Terry Jackson Whitley, 48, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for second-degree assault and third-degree assault. He was also charged with second-degree assault, and resisting arrest and second-degree possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. The office said his bail was set at $33,400.

Deputies were treated at the scene, and Whitley was booked at the Morgan County Jail.

