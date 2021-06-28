Morgan sheriff: Huntsville man found with meth, heroin in traffic stop

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Jun. 28—A Huntsville man faces trafficking charges after he was found with meth, heroin and other drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies with its patrol division initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Alabama 36 and Union Hill Road in the Cotaco community and made contact with Aaron Dee Lauderdale, 37.

Deputies found about 4 ounces of a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, about 17 grams of a brown, rock-like substance that tested positive as heroin and about 108 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy; cocaine; marijuana and THC edibles, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Agents with the sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Lauderdale on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs-heroin and trafficking in illegal drugs-MDMA and booked him in Morgan County Jail.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Lauderdale's bail was $7,500 — $2,500 for each charge — and he bonded out at 6:26 p.m. Saturday.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories