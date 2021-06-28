Morgan sheriff: Huntsville man found with meth, heroin in traffic stop

Jun. 28—A Huntsville man faces trafficking charges after he was found with meth, heroin and other drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies with its patrol division initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Alabama 36 and Union Hill Road in the Cotaco community and made contact with Aaron Dee Lauderdale, 37.

Deputies found about 4 ounces of a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, about 17 grams of a brown, rock-like substance that tested positive as heroin and about 108 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy; cocaine; marijuana and THC edibles, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Agents with the sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Lauderdale on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs-heroin and trafficking in illegal drugs-MDMA and booked him in Morgan County Jail.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Lauderdale's bail was $7,500 — $2,500 for each charge — and he bonded out at 6:26 p.m. Saturday.

