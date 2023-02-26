Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.68

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of May to £0.68. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Morgan Sindall Group was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 109% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 87.3%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.42 total annually to £1.01. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.2% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Morgan Sindall Group's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Morgan Sindall Group will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Morgan Sindall Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here