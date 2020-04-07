Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.8% to UK£11.70 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of UK£3.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Morgan Sindall Group surprised by delivering a statutory profit of UK£1.53 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

LSE:MGNS Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Morgan Sindall Group provided consensus estimates of UK£2.85b revenue in 2020, which would reflect a perceptible 7.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 7.2% to UK£1.47 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£3.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£1.55 in 2020. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn thatthe analysts have cut their price target 17% to UK£17.36. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Morgan Sindall Group at UK£22.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£11.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Morgan Sindall Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 7.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Morgan Sindall Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.