Is Morgan Sindall Group plc's (LON:MGNS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

John Morgan has been the CEO of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) since 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does John Morgan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Morgan Sindall Group plc is worth UK£524m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£2.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£505k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£331m to UK£1.3b. The median total CEO compensation was UK£965k.

It would therefore appear that Morgan Sindall Group plc pays John Morgan more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Morgan Sindall Group, below.

LSE:MGNS CEO Compensation, August 12th 2019 More

Is Morgan Sindall Group plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Morgan Sindall Group plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 30% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 2.1%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Morgan Sindall Group plc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 74%, over three years, would leave most Morgan Sindall Group plc shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Morgan Sindall Group plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Morgan Sindall Group (free visualization of insider trades).

