Is Morgan Sindall Group plc's (LON:MGNS) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Morgan Sindall Group plc's (LON:MGNS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Morgan Sindall Group has a P/E ratio of 8.17, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £8.17 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Morgan Sindall Group:

P/E of 8.17 = £12.84 ÷ £1.57 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Morgan Sindall Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.9) for companies in the construction industry is higher than Morgan Sindall Group's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Morgan Sindall Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Morgan Sindall Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Morgan Sindall Group earnings growth of 20% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 23% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Morgan Sindall Group's Balance Sheet

Morgan Sindall Group has net cash of UK£114m. This is fairly high at 20% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Morgan Sindall Group's P/E Ratio

Morgan Sindall Group's P/E is 8.2 which is below average (16.9) in the GB market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.