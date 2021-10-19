Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

TipRanks
·6 min read

After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues.

With these results, it should come as no surprise to see the S&P up 4% so far this month. At least for now, this is definitely a return to the bullish gains seen in the first half of the year, despite rough economic headwinds and recent market volatility.

So how do you find the next hot stock to buy in this environment? One way might be to screen for stocks that have been endorsed by analysts at major investment banks in particular, such as Wall Street banking giant Morgan Stanley.

The firm’s stock analysts are showing their upbeat outlook by selecting the stocks they see as winners for the coming year – and winners with substantial upside, on the order of 80% or better. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve looked up two of these Morgan Stanley picks, to see what makes them stand out.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

We’ll start with a California-based aerospace venture company, Joby. This aviation company is working to produce a commercially viable, electrically powered, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, one suitable for use as an air taxi in urban environments. The company was founded in 2009, and now boasts offices and workshops in California, Washington DC, and Munich, Germany. Joby’s engineering team has worked on collaborations with NASA, and has produced several remotely controlled drone prototypes of proposed eVTOL commuter models.

The aim of Joby’s aircraft development is to ease urban congestion, facilitate the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, and provide a more sustainable means of transit. The company’s proposed eVTOL taxi will carry a pilot and four passenger at airspeeds up to 200 miles per hour, and have a range of 150 miles on a single charge.

To raise funds for this development, the company completed a SPAC transaction this past August, entering the public markets on August 11 after completing a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners. The transaction created a combined entity worth $4.5 billion. After the business merger, the company had $1.6 billion in total liquidity, counting merger proceeds and previous cash holdings.

Covering Joby for Morgan Stanley, analyst Kristine Liwag sees plenty of potential in the company based on its work to date.

“Joby has completed over 1,000 test flights to date across various prototypes. Joby achieved the world’s first transition flight of a full-scale, vectored thrust, eVTOL in 2017. The majority of test flights have been remotely piloted from the ground, although short piloted hover flights of the aircraft were completed in 2020. The company anticipates it will initially certify the aircraft for day and night visual flight rules (VFR) operations in 2023 and amend the design to include instrument flight rules (IFR) capabilities thereafter,” Liwag wrote.

Looking ahead, the Morgan Stanley analyst adds, “FAA certification of the Joby aircraft is the most important gating factor for operations. Therefore, receiving FAA certification is the most meaningful positive catalyst for the stock as it would prove out the technology concept. The company expects to receive FAA certification in 2023.”

These comments support Liwag's Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $16 price target indicates room for ~85% growth over the year ahead. (To watch Liwag’s track record, click here)

JOBY appears to be flying under the Street’s radar and currently Liwag's is the sole analyst review on record. (See JOBY stock analysis on TipRanks)

Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

The second Morgan Stanley pick we’ll look at is Prelude Therapeutics, a precision oncology company working on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies specially optimized to target key causes of cancer cell growth and resistance. The company was founded in 2016 and has since set up a new research track, eschewing the class or tech platform approaches of other companies. Instead, Prelude focuses on identifying the optimal targets to intervene in cancer signaling pathways, in order to create new drug treatments with a highly precise mode of action.

Prelude has three clinical trials actively ongoing, for several drug candidates. The first of these, for PRT543, is a dose escalation study testing the drug in patients with various advanced cancers – and who have already exhausted traditional modes of treatment. PRT543 is a PRMT5 inhibitor.

The second Phase 1 study under enrollment is for PRT811. This is another PRMT5 inhibitor, that is described as a potent and selective brain penetrant for use against central nervous system lymphomas and glioblastoma multiforme.

Prelude, on October 7, announced new data, described as encouraging, from both of these clinical programs. The company reported that both drug candidates demonstrated a ‘favorable safety profile,’ along with indications of efficacious primary clinical activity, including durable responses to treatment and ‘high levels’ of inhibition of the target PRMT5.

Investors, however, thought otherwise. Since the presentation of data from the company's two programs, PRLD shares are down 45%. Investors were apparently disappointed by "a lack of broader activity in an unselected patient population," according to Morgan Stanley's Jeffrey Hung.

However, Hung believes that PRLD's low share price represents a buying opportunity. The 5-star analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $35 price target. Investors stand to take home ~123% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Hung’s track record, click here)

Backing this stance, the Morgan Stanley analyst noted, "Even with added caution, we think the sell-off is overdone [as] we continue to believe in the potential of PRT543 and PRT81... We are encouraged by evidence of durable and deepening responses over a year. The previously reported PRT543 complete response patient with HRD+ high grade serous ovarian cancer remains on study after 18 months of treatment. Meanwhile, the previously reported GBM patient in the PRT811 study became a confirmed complete response in August 2021, and their clinical status remains stable."

Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Given the $47.50 average price target, shares could skyrocket 202% in the next year. (See PRLD stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Digs Into Bank Earnings, Says This Stock Still Has Some Issues

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said the upbeat third-quarter earnings released last week from big banks have changed the tone of the stock market, which has recently seen some sharp volatility. Although Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE: C) numbers came in better than expected, the quarter still had “some issues,” he said. While the bank didn’t make much progress last quarter, there were no “real setbacks either.” See Also: Is Citigroup A 'Super Cheap Stock To Buy' Right Now? Cramer point

  • 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

    Barclays reduced the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $210 to $175. Disney shares fell 1.6% to $173.60 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) price target from $450 to $470. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.2% to $406.88 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs cut the price target for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $85 to $81. NetApp shares fell 2.6% to $91.98 in pre-market trading. Keybanc boosted J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • How Robinhood Stock Technicals Look Following Shiba Inu Listing Rumor

    Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) spiked about 1.35% higher at 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday after @FirstSquawk said on Twitter he had heard from a source the financial services company planned to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. At 1:30 p.m. Robinhood responded on the social media platform to say it had not made an announcement regarding SHIB or any other upcoming coins. Robinhood currently has seven cryptocurrencies available on its platform but is expected to begin testi

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $41.32, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Forget FedEx: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks

    FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has a 1.3% dividend yield, roughly in line with the S&P 500. Although it increased July's payment by $0.10 per share to $0.75, the board of directors doesn't raise dividends annually. While it's not a bad dividend stock, you can find more appealing options.

  • Is Netflix (NFLX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Ensemble Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed why they see so much new value being created in the years ahead, the value that their portfolio of companies is helping to develop. You can take a look […]

  • Growth Stocks Including Nasdaq Operator Make List Of Stocks With This Powerful Technical Indicator

    Today's IBD Screen Of The Day focuses on growth stocks with RS lines hitting new highs, while the stock is breaking out past a new buy point.

  • Single-family home prices are up 12.4% in a year

    Data: Move.org; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOn average, the price of a single-family home rose 12.4% in the year ending May 31, to $301,855 — though the figure is much higher in hot-market states like Idaho, Arizona and Utah.Why it matters: The pandemic fervor for real estate continues to overheat the housing market, making homeownership elusive for many and keeping others stuck in living situations they'd prefer to upgrade or otherwise change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Facebook on Track for Holiday Ad Surge Despite Supply Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is expecting a record level of advertising during the upcoming holiday season despite supply chain disruptions that have complicated retailers plans, according to a senior executive.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Th

  • U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

    U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28,

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Dropping Because an Analyst Just Said the Good Times Are Ending

    Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded the steelmaker to the equivalent of Sell from Hold, cutting his target for the stock price by more than half.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Leading Social Media Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    In light of recent attacks on Facebook stemming from a flurry of accusations that the company is choosing profits over the well-being of its users, it might be smart to look into other social media companies to invest in. Unlike Facebook, Both Nextdoor and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have incentives that are aligned with their users, they're growing quickly, and they still have a large market opportunity ahead of them. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, and Nextdoor should then list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KIND when it begins trading.

  • Lam Research (LRCX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Lam Research's (LRCX) fiscal first-quarter 2022 results are likely to gain from strong demand for semiconductor equipment, and the growing usage of DRAM and NAND.