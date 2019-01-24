Here’s What Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Says is the ‘Obvious Solution’ to the US Government Shutdown

By CCN.com: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has expressed fears that the partial U.S. government shutdown could hurt the economy greatly if it drags on. Gorman was speaking in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum as the shutdown enters its 34th day.

In an interview with the CNBC (video below), Gorman empathized with the 800,000 federal government workers who have missed several paychecks now. Gorman pointed out that this was affecting hundreds of thousands of households whose breadwinners are federal employees.

Government Shutdown Makes Federal Employees Desperate



As previously reported by CCN, unpaid federal government employees have resorted to food banks and other forms of charity. It is estimated that nearly 2,000 GoFundMe pages have been created to raise money for affected federal government employees.

GoFundMe’s U.S. Government Shutdown Aid Campaign Just Hit its Funding Goal https://t.co/WA9wu5PlMF — CCN.com (@CryptoCoinsNews) January 23, 2019





Read the full story on CCN.com

.