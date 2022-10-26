Morgan Stanley’s China Baby Formula Bet Sparks $101 Million Hit

Cathy Chan and Harry Wilson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s holding in China Feihe Ltd., a maker of baby formula, was the main driver behind a $101 million shortfall in performance-based income at its investment management unit, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based bank has marked down the value of its 7.5% stake and reversed accrued carried interest after Feihe shares tumbled more than 50% this year, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The exact amount of the loss attributable to the Feihe investment remains unclear. A Morgan Stanley spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

The investment management unit reported a 20% decline in net revenue to $1.17 billion in the third quarter. Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya said on an earnings call this month that the drag was “primarily driven by the markdown of a single, underlying public investment in one of its Asia private-equity funds.”

The investment in Feihe stems from 2013, when a Morgan Stanley private equity fund paid about $35 million for a 30% stake in a take-private deal from the New York Stock Exchange. The firm was re-listed in Hong Kong in late 2019. That deal and a rally in Feihe shares helped sparked an eightfold increase to $670 million in the unit’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Private equity funds with high exposures to China have been hard hit over the past two years. They face further headwinds as investors hold off on worries the economy is being derailed by lockdowns, a slumping property market and a crackdown on private enterprise.

Chinese stocks suffered an historic selloff on Monday after allies of President Xi Jinping dominated key appointments at the nation’s twice-a-decade Communist Party congress over the weekend.

China Slowdown

Morgan Stanley started reducing its stake in Fehie in mid-2020. It has so far realized $2.4 billion from the disposal, about 70-times its initial investment, the person said. Its current stake is worth about $400 million based on yesterday’s closing price.

Feihe shares have tumbled since hitting a record HK$24.85 in January last year. China’s zero-tolerance approach to curbing Covid outbreaks has disrupted business activity and damaged consumer confidence. The country’s economic growth is forecast to slow to 3.3% this year, which would be the weakest pace in more than four decades, barring 2020’s Covid slump.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

