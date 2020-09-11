    Advertisement

    Morgan Stanley hikes chance of WTO-style Brexit to 40%

    People take photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York

    LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank Morgan Stanley has ramped up the risk of Britain and the European Union flopping onto World Trade Organisation terms to 40% from 25%, after the UK signalled a willingness this week to walk away from Brexit talks.

    "Although we still expect a deal in the end, the probabilities have shifted," the bank's analysts said in a research note.

    "The risks are skewed to a harder outcome... bumping up the probability of our bear case of a WTO-style outcome to 40%. We still expect a delay in implementing the deal," it added.


    (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

