Morgan Stanley Introduces the Small Business Academy to Promote Equity and Empower Diverse-Owned Small-Business Leaders

BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
·2 min read

Morgan Stanley’s Institute for Inclusion (IFI) and the Morgan Stanley Supplier Diversity Program are announcing the inaugural class of the Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy (the Academy).

Established to promote equity and empower diverse-owned small-business leaders, this educational initiative enables small businesses to differentiate themselves in the procurement process, strengthen their business acumen and expand their professional networks. Each class consists of a 12-week virtual, instructor-facilitated learning experience, followed by a yearlong mentorship program.

“We are proud to welcome the Academy’s inaugural class of 2022 and to see their businesses grow and develop through the program,” said Susan Reid, global head of Diversity and Inclusion, Morgan Stanley, and director of the Morgan Stanley Institute for Inclusion.

“The Academy is yet another step Morgan Stanley is taking to promote equity in society at large and expand business opportunities for diverse-owned businesses.”

“For small businesses to get their foot in the door, it is critical that they have a clear understanding of the procurement process for large corporations,” said Shendora Pridgen, global head of Supplier Diversity, Morgan Stanley.

“The Academy complements our Supplier Diversity Program and helps extend opportunities for diverse-owned small businesses to pursue contracts with leading corporations.”

The inaugural cohort kicked off the virtual Academy on April 25, 2022 with the following companies:

Blu Fable: a creative content agency that helps brands give voice to their values.

Hootology: a modernized market research and insights company that fuses the art and science of information gathering for smarter business decisions.

Impact Consulting: a management consulting firm specializing in Talent and Organizational Development (OD) as well as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategies and solutions.

InnovatorsBox: a consulting and education-focused organization focused on the science and strategy of workplace creativity. Their research-based and interactive programs empower corporations, professionals, educators, students and entrepreneurs to unlock their creative mindsets and thrive in today’s complex workplaces.

IT Creative Labs: a full-service technology company, specializing in software development and support, digital marketing suite of services and IT staffing.

Runaway Train Productions: an award-winning, female-founded video production company committed to empowering women and historically underrepresented groups both in front of and behind the camera.

Sam’s Word (dba 628 Digital Design): a full-service digital content design and marketing agency serving organizations globally, offering comprehensive and integrated copywriting, creative design and marketing solutions.

Solvitur Systems: an IT consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, systems modernization, IT risk management, privacy and data protection, program management and cloud computing services.

The Posture People: a client-focused injury prevention and workplace ergonomic solutions specialist for businesses across multiple industries. They empower a healthier workforce with onsite, in-person and virtual solutions.

TLZ Architecture DPC (dba Bureau V Architecture): an award-winning interdisciplinary practice dedicated to culturally responsive and inclusive architecture and design.

To learn more about the Academy please visit: https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us/supplier-diversity/small-business-academy1.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • War in Ukraine causing difficulties in procuring coal tar for Koppers

    For Koppers Holdings Inc., coal tar prices have surged by 53% since a year ago, availability has dropped but demand remains high.

  • Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining us for Main Street Capital Corporation's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Main Street issued a press release yesterday afternoon that details the company's first quarter financial and operating results.

  • Why Dish Network Is Plunging Today

    Shares of cable television name Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH) are down 12% as of 12:26 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the release of the company's first-quarter revenue and earnings figures that both fell short of estimates. Analysts knew Dish Network was facing a brisk headwind. Dish Network shed another 462,000 paying customers during the quarter in question, with roughly the same number of people canceling cable that canceled access to their virtual, streaming cable alternative Sling TV.

  • Mets takeaways from Thursday's win over Phillies, including seven-run rally in ninth inning

    The Mets scored seven runs in the ninth inning on Thursday night to shock the Philadelphia Phillies and come away with an 8-7 win at Citizens Bank Park.

  • Scared About Stocks? That’s Your Signal to Start Buying.

    In turbulent times like these, the options market swells both fear and greed premiums. The time for investors to strike is when they are most afraid.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • I Was Scammed During A Job Interview. How Could I Have Been So Stupid?

    "Sure, this question may have been a red flag, but ... this was my big chance. So I told her."

  • Married? Here Are 3 Social Security Rules You Need to Know

    Working together to decide when to start receiving retirement checks is crucial, because there are special rules built into the benefits program for married couples. Because of them, one spouse's decision about when to get their first Social Security check can have a profound impact on their partner. In most cases, married senior couples have two Social Security checks coming into the household.

  • Exclusive-Germany begins filling western Europe's biggest gas storage site

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies. Russian gas is vital to Europe and Germany in particular. Gazprom last month ditched its Gazprom Germania business, including western Europe's biggest gas storage site at Rehden, as diplomatic relations deteriorated.

  • JD.com, Nio, XPeng and Pinduoduo added to list of Chinese companies at risk of expulsion from U.S. exchanges

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has added popular U.S.-listed Chinese companies to its list of those facing expulsion over lack of audit inspections.

  • 5 tips for finding meaningful part-time work in retirement

    Many retirees are looking to return to the workforce, preferably on their terms. If this is you, follow these five steps to help get you focused and move forward.

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • 'Bad boys' are back: India doubles down on coal as heatwave worsens power crisis

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India is planning to reopen more than 100 coal mines previously considered financially unsustainable, as a heatwave-driven power crisis forces the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter to double down on the fuel after months of low consumption. State-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of domestic coal output, saw production fall for two straight years ended March 2021 mainly due to a lack of demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. India also pushed utilities to cut imports of coal used for power generation to zero during that period.

  • Intel to add hundreds of jobs in Atlanta starting at six-figure salaries

    The Santa Clara, California-headquartered company plans to hire over 100 jobs averaging salaries over $100,000 for a division focused on software innovation.

  • 6 things to know before you jump into retirement

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I’m six months into my retirement from the corporate world. How are things going? Any regrets? Any big surprises? No regrets, for sure. I knew that leaving the workplace at age 61 would be a trade off of freedom gained versus money forgone.

  • Meet the Money Architect Representing Black Women in the Trucking Industry

    "The Money Architect" drives your business away from financial pitfalls. Vanessa Gant helps Black businesses using experience as a double minority in trucking.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • High gas prices prompt fewer trips to the grocery store

    Consumers are consolidating their trips to grocery stores, and in some areas opting for bulk grocery retailers.

  • Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says minister

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland is prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbour Russia cutting off its gas deliveries, a government minister told Reuters, ahead of the Nordic country's decision on whether to join NATO. The Finnish government said on April 28 it would not abide by Russia's demand for gas payments to be made in roubles, which could lead to Russia cutting off its gas supplies this month, as has happened in Poland and Bulgaria. Finland's state-owned gas operator Gasum is due to respond this month to a letter on the rouble payments from Russia's Gazprom.

  • NeNe Leakes Says Bravo Discrimination Lawsuit Has 'Nothing to Do with Having a Temper Tantrum' for a Show

    "I was constantly being retaliated against, being blacklisted, not able to work, being silenced," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed of her working relationship with Bravo