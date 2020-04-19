Morgan Stanley Just Missed Earnings And Its EPS Looked Sad - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its first-quarter results last week. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$9.5b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 12%, coming in at just US$1.01 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Morgan Stanley

NYSE:MS Past and Future Earnings April 19th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the 19 analysts covering Morgan Stanley provided consensus estimates of US$36.6b revenue in 2020, which would reflect a considerable 10.0% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 28% to US$3.54 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$38.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.08 in 2020. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$46.81, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Morgan Stanley'svaluation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Morgan Stanley at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.40. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 10.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 4.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.3% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Morgan Stanley is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Morgan Stanley. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$46.81, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Morgan Stanley analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.