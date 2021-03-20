Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock A Buy or Sell?

Reymerlyn Martin
·6 min read

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Is MS stock a buy or sell? Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was in 66 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 70. There were 70 hedge funds in our database with MS holdings at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that MS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 17th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL
Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL

Jeffrey Ubben of ValueAct Capital

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Recently Oregon became the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms which are shown to have promising results in treating depression, addiction, and PTSD in early stage academic studies. So, we are checking out this psychedelic drug stock idea right now. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). With all of this in mind let's view the key hedge fund action encompassing Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Do Hedge Funds Think MS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At fourth quarter's end, a total of 66 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MS over the last 22 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was held by Eagle Capital Management, which reported holding $894.3 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Greenhaven Associates with a $653.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Fisher Asset Management, ValueAct Capital, and GQG Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenhaven Associates allocated the biggest weight to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), around 12.31% of its 13F portfolio. Strycker View Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 7.22 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MS.

Because Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the fourth quarter. Intriguingly, Emanuel J. Friedman's EJF Capital dumped the largest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $29 million in stock, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $23.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds by the end of the fourth quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). We will take a look at Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). All of these stocks' market caps match MS's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position SNY,15,1145189,-5 BA,55,1057323,12 LOW,71,5192115,-12 CHL,13,275668,3 RY,18,177204,2 IBM,51,998446,11 AMD,74,6688629,3 Average,42.4,2219225,2 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 42.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2219 million. That figure was $5665 million in MS's case. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for MS is 72.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 7% in 2021 through March 12th and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MS as the stock returned 23.7% since the end of Q4 (through 3/12) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg attacks Apple’s anti-tracking changes and in-app tax

    Facebook boss claimed his company would be in a ‘stronger position’ following Apple’s iPhone updates

  • Tuya Shares Pop As Largest China Tech IPO This Year Starts Trading

    Shares jumped as Tuya, the largest tech IPO of a China company in the U.S. this year, started trading Thursday afternoon. Tuya raised $915 million, with a market value of $11.8 billion.

  • $15B SPAC deal between Apollo, Vista collapses

    A $15 billion SPAC deal involving Apollo Global Management and Vista Equity Partners has collapsed, as first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.Why it matters: The failure reflects both deepening difficulties in obtaining PIPE financing, and broader concerns that tech valuations may have peaked.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Vista wanted to merge and take public three portfolio companies that provide auto industry software — DealerSocket, Omnitracs and Solera Holdings.It would have done so via a rollup merger with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, an Apollo-sponsored SPAC that last year raised $817 million in its IPO.The two sides recently began talking to potential PIPE investors, with Bloomberg reporting the $15 billion pro forma valuation ask.Driving the news: The PIPE market had been tightening for months, and this deal hit just as public tech stocks began to sag.The Nasdaq is down 3.5% for March, while the Dow and S&P 500 continue to hit new highs.Investors decided the asking price was too rich. Apollo came to agree, viewing the merger to be an anachronism, harkening back to the good old days of February.Blaming a busted deal on "market conditions" is a well-worn red herring.The SPAC boom, and the tech SPAC boom in particular, has been evangelized by The Church of the Hockey Stick. Even the slightest loss of faith can have disproportionate consequences.Either Apollo and the PIPE players are influenced more by short-term market fluctuations than they'd care to admit, or they see a sustained correction ahead.A source familiar with the situation says this is about tech valuations in general, not about auto-related tech valuations.The bottom line: Momentum can go both ways.Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct an editing error in the headline that said $15 million instead of $15 billion.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ThredUp Goes Public Next Week. Its IPO Could Raise Up to $168M.

    The online consignment and thrift store ThredUp set terms for its coming IPO. The recommerce site is offering 12 million shares at $12 to $14 each.

  • Visa Faces U.S. Probe Over Its Debit-Card Routing Practices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into Visa Inc.’s practices regarding debit-card transactions.The department is looking into the network’s rules for routing transactions both in stores and online, according to a person familiar with the matter. Representatives for the Justice Department declined to comment.“The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Visa of its plans to open an investigation into Visa’s U.S. debit practices” and is cooperating with the department, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday afternoon. “We believe Visa’s U.S. debit practices are in compliance with applicable laws.”Last year, the department sued Visa to block a $5.3 billion deal the network had signed with Plaid Inc., saying that the combination would further limit competition in the market for online debit-card transactions. Visa and Plaid ultimately abandoned the deal.Visa shares slumped 6.2% to $206.90 Friday, their biggest one-day decline in almost a year. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation earlier Friday.In its suit against Visa last year, the Justice Department said Visa already possessed monopoly power in the market for online debit-card transactions, arguing that roughly 70% of such transactions in the U.S. routed over the firm’s network.At the heart of the Justice Department’s issues with Visa is the 2010 law known as the Durbin Amendment, which requires banks to include two networks on their debit cards. The idea is that merchants are then supposed to be given the choice of routing over a major network like Visa’s or the one run by rival Mastercard Inc. versus a smaller alternative such as Pulse, Star or NYCE. Those alternative networks can be cheaper for merchants.New TechnologyThat system generally works for in-store transactions. The problem, the Justice Department has said, is that Visa has created new technology that makes it harder for online transactions to be routed over alternative networks.“As a result, merchants do not use PIN networks in any significant volume to process online transactions, and instead pay higher fees to use Visa,” the Justice Department said in its lawsuit last year, referring to the personal identification numbers debit-card customers use when paying.Merchants’ complaints over their struggle to route online debit-card transactions over alternative networks has only intensified during the coronavirus pandemic, with consumers turning to online shopping in droves. Retailers already spend more than $100 billion a year to accept cards and other electronic payments, an amount that’s swelled in recent years as consumers shifted away from cash, and banks dangled rewards and perks to spur more card usage.Visa, in its response last year, argued that the Justice Department cherry-picked its definition of the online debit-card market to make it seem like the network holds more power than it does. Visa also said the department’s claim that it doesn’t face real competition from Mastercard was “dubious.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“Visa’s defense against a new U.S. Department of Justice probe may be the superior security of the company’s network vs. cheaper options, which we view as a sound argument and one that Apple may invoke against Epic Games. The Visa investigation will take at least a year and could spur a lawsuit that would further delay resolution.”--Julie Chariell, senior industry analyst, and Meryl Thomas, associate analyst“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Visa said. “In recent years, Mastercard has convinced numerous banks to switch their debit-card portfolios from Visa to Mastercard and competition has driven down overall pricing on accounts.”For years, Visa has reported in regulatory filings that the Department of Justice’s antitrust division issued the company a civil investigative demand in March 2012, seeking documents and information tied to its debit-card practices.“Although it’s not clear what specifically the DOJ might be looking at currently, we believe the threat of regulation has historically proven to be a near-term multiple compressor, as was the case with the Durbin Amendment, but note the financial implications were less impactful,” Daniel Perlin, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.While Visa hasn’t received a civil investigative demand from the Justice Department yet, it did get a notice to preserve relevant documents, the company said in its filing Friday.(Updates with Visa comment in third, last paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Is Marriott (MAR) Up 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Marriott (MAR) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • U.S. stocks close mostly lower as bank shares get hit by Fed decision on capital requirements

    U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Friday afternoon, after a morning slump after the Federal Reserve said it would not extend temporary relief from capital-requirement rules for banks.

  • Why I Hate The Term ‘Special Needs’

    I’ve come to understand that diagnoses are helpful, labels are not – but sometimes the bridge between the two is just too short for people not to cross.

  • After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes

    After having bitterly criticized Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming privacy updates to its iOS 14 operating system for months, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that his social media company will be “in a good position” when Apple enforces the rules. What Happened: In a clubhouse meeting on Thursday, Zuckerberg said the privacy changes could benefit Facebook if more businesses decide to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram, according to a report by CNBC. Apple’s privacy changes could make it harder for business to use their data to find customers who would want to use their products outside of Facebook’s platforms, the social media company's CEO added. See Also: Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple One Of Facebook's Biggest Competitors Now Why It Matters: Facebook has previously campaigned against the proposed changes to Apple’s iOS by taking the stand that it is against small businesses. Earlier this month, Zuckerberg noted that the privacy changes would make it harder for small businesses to reach customers using targeted advertising. The privacy rule changes will result in user permission becoming mandatory for displaying targeted advertisements, according to Apple. Facebook will thus be required to gain user permission before accessing an iPhone’s advertising identifier or IDFA, which is used by companies selling mobile ads to help target ads. Facebook said in August last year that Apple’s privacy changes will impact targeted advertising on its platform and it observed a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue in its testing. Facebook is the second-largest recipient of advertisement revenues after Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). See also: How To Buy Facebook Stock Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.9% lower on Thursday at $278.62, while Apple shares closed about 3.4% lower at $120.53. Read Next: Take A Sneak Peek At The Weirdly-Shaped New PlayStation5 Virtual Reality Controller See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla, Apple Power Component Supplier Slashes China Workforce By About HalfPeloton Partners With Adidas To Create New Apparel Line: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • A father climbed into the elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo with his 2-year-old daughter. What happened next terrified on-lookers.

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his s 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure but both escaped uninjured.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Royal Caribbean just announced 'fully vaccinated' cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico this summer

    Royal Caribbean has been dabbling with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and previously announced a different 'fully vaccinated' cruise in Israel.

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.