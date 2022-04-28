Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sheds 9.3% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. On the other hand the returns over the last half decade have not been bad. It's good to see the share price is up 89% in that time, better than its market return of 89%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 9.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Morgan Stanley managed to grow its earnings per share at 18% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 14% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.22 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Morgan Stanley's TSR for the last 5 years was 115%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Morgan Stanley shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.8% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 17% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Morgan Stanley better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Morgan Stanley you should be aware of.

Of course Morgan Stanley may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

