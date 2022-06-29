Morgan Stanley Predicts Euro-Area Recession in Final Quarter

Simon Kennedy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley economists said they now expect the euro area to slide into a mild recession in the fourth quarter of this year amid reduced energy supplies from Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a report published Wednesday, economists including Jens Eisenschmidt wrote that the economy would contract for two quarters before resuming growth in the second quarter of next year driven by an increase in investment.

They changed their forecast amid the likelihood of reduced natural gas flows from Russia into Europe and as indicators of consumer and business morale slide alongside persistently high inflation.

“The risks around the outlook have intensified,” Eisenschmidt and colleagues wrote.

Despite the slowdown, they said with inflation so high they still expected the European Central Bank to lift its deposit rate at every meeting this year to 0.75% in December, although they conceded it could stop hiking after September if the outlook deteriorates.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Where have all the shareholder activists gone? Campaigns slow amid market turmoil

    Activist investors intent on shaking up Corporate America may be getting cold feet as new data points to a slowdown of campaigns as markets gyrate amid fears of faster rate hikes, runaway inflation and geopolitical turmoil. The marked decline in activist campaigns seen over the last four weeks could give corporations more breathing room to tackle problems on their own, avoiding battles with corporate agitators over leadership, spinoffs or even a sale of the entire company, said lawyers, bankers and industry analysts. Shareholder activists, typically hedge funds like Elliott Management, Starboard Value, Jana Partners and Sachem Head Capital Management, employ investment strategies where the goal is to increase the share price by pushing underperforming corporations to perform better.

  • Brazil's Petrobras elects new CEO as fuel price pressures mount

    The board of directors of Brazil's Petrobras elected Caio Paes de Andrade as its new chief executive on Monday, as a messy management transition at the state-run oil company inches toward conclusion. Andrade, a former economy ministry official, was also voted onto the company's board ahead of his election as CEO, the company said in a securities filing, a move required under Petrobras bylaws. Andrade had been tapped by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last month to run the firm and is set to replace Chief Exploration and Production Officer Fernando Borges, who took over as interim CEO after Jose Mauro Coelho resigned earlier this month.

  • Hungary decree allows govt to supervise energy firms if needed

    Hungary has passed a decree empowering the government to take over supervision of vital energy firms and the gas pipeline network operator FGSZ in an emergency that requires it to ensure continuous supply. Hungary is about 85% reliant on Russian gas imports and 65% reliant on crude oil imports from Russia. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier this month that Gazprom chief executive and Russia's deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, had both assured him the company would fulfil obligations to Hungary set out in its long-term gas supply contract.

  • U.S. power companies face supply-chain crisis this summer

    U.S. power companies are facing supply crunches that may hamper their ability to keep the lights on as the nation heads into the heat of summer and the peak hurricane season. Extreme weather events such as storms, wildfires and drought are becoming more common in the United States. Consumer power use is expected to hit all-time highs this summer, which could strain electric grids at a time when federal agencies are warning the weather could pose reliability issues.

  • Asian shares track Wall St lower as inflation, recession fears drag on

    Asian shares tumbled after a broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, interest rates and recession fears.

  • The Crypto Mile: Has bitcoin reached the dip or will it fall even further?

    Episode 1 of Yahoo Finance UK's new show The Crypto Mile features three experts: a renowned economist, a crypto advocate, and a famous Wall Street trader, on the direction bitcoin is likely to take.

  • NIO shares extend losses as Chinese EV maker denies short-seller report

    Grizzly Research said the Chinese electric-vehicle maker is playing "accounting games to inflate revenue and boost net income margins to meet targets."

  • Analysis: Latest U.S. stocks bounce tests skepticism that rally can last

    Investors are assessing a recent U.S. stock market bounce after similar rallies have fizzled in 2022, a year that is on track for the biggest S&P 500 percentage drop in the first half of a year in over a half century. Although the S&P 500 jumped 6.4% last week, it’s hard to blame investors for being skeptical: the benchmark index has seen three other such rebounds of at least 6% already this year, only for it to then fall below its prior low point. Already, the rally has eroded as weak consumer confidence data contributed to a 2% decline for the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

  • Is the bear market over? Probably not, strategists explain.

    Investors are probably just witnessing a bear market rally.

  • Some media blocked from covering Xi's handover anniversary visit to Hong Kong

    Journalists from more than seven organisations, including Reuters, have been blocked from covering official ceremonies to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule that President Xi Jinping is due to attend. A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government said the government was "striking a balance as far as possible" between the need for media coverage and security requirements. The Hong Kong Journalists Association said late on Tuesday that at least 10 journalists from seven or more local and overseas media were barred from ceremonies on Friday.

  • Intel Should Slash Its Dividend. The Chip Maker’s Future May Depend on It.

    The $6 billion a year Intel has slated for paying shareholders would be better used for R&D and growing or maintaining its capital-spending investments.

  • Norway must prepare for faster drop in oil demand on road to 2050 - IEA

    Norway must do more to prepare for a decline in its dominant oil and gas industry in the coming decades as other nations start to free themselves from petroleum dependence, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in a new report. Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer pumps more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day but longer term its output is set to decline as the Norwegian continental shelf is considered a mature petroleum basin and as global demand shifts away from fossil fuels. "Looking beyond 2025, the level of future investment in Norway's oil fields remains uncertain," the Paris-based IEA said in a report on Norway's energy policy, published on Wednesday.

  • Why the S&P 500 may be in for a 1966-style bear market, according to DWS Group

    David Bianco, chief investment officer Americas at DWS Group, has a price target for the S&P 500 of 3,700 to f 4,100 for the second half of the year.

  • Qualcomm Stock Rises As Apple's 5G Modem Chip 'Fails,' Analyst Says

    Apple’s efforts to replace Qualcomm as a supplier of 5G modem chips for its iPhone reportedly have hit a snag.

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Regardless of how long you've been investing in the stock market, this has been a challenging year. Since all three major U.S. indexes hit their respective record-closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, two of them have fallen into a bear market -- the broad-based S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite. Although a plunging stock market can be unnerving and tug on investor's emotions, double-digit percentage drawdowns in the major indexes are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.