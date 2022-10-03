Morgan Stanley Says ‘Likely’ Fed Pivot Won’t End Earnings Pain

(Bloomberg) -- Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s biggest equity bears, says a Federal Reserve pivot is becoming likely amid falling money supply, but such a move won’t allay concerns about earnings.

“We find M2 growth in what we call the ‘danger zone’ -– the area where financial/economic accidents tend to occur,” Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, wrote in a note on Sunday. While “a Fed pivot is likely at some point,” the timing is uncertain and it won’t change the trajectory of earnings estimates, he added.

Wilson, who predicted this year’s equities selloff, wrote that the year-on-year rate of change in M2 in dollars for the US, China, the Eurozone and Japan has turned negative for the first time since March 2015, a period that immediately preceded a global manufacturing recession. Such tightness is unsustainable “and the problem can be fixed by the Fed, if it so chooses,” he wrote.

M2’s top in March 2021 was followed by peaks in speculative assets including cryptocurrencies, special purpose acquisition companies, initial public offers and profitless growth stocks trading at excessive valuations, he added.

“Just keep in mind that the light at the end of the tunnel you might see if that happens is actually the freight train of the oncoming earnings recession that the Fed cannot stop,” Wilson wrote, referring to a potential Fed pivot.

The strategist said last week that US equities are in the “final stages” of a bear market and could stage a rally in the near term going into the earnings season before selling off again.

Wilson has said that he sees an eventual low for the S&P 500 coming later this year, or early next, at the 3,000 to 3,400 point-level. That implies a drop of as much as 16% from Friday’s close, adding to the gauge’s 25% slump this year.

