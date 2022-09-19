Morgan Stanley Southeast Asia M&A Head Pflug to Join Raine, Sources Say

Manuel Baigorri, Joyce Koh and Elffie Chew
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Jonathan Pflug, head of Southeast Asia mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley, will be leaving the US bank to join Raine Group as the boutique adviser launches its Singapore office, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Pflug, a managing director who is also head of Singapore coverage at Morgan Stanley, will join the integrated merchant bank, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public yet. He will be a managing director at Raine, while the timing of the move hasn’t been finalized, the people said.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and Raine declined to comment.

Pflug has been with Morgan Stanley for more than a decade and assumed his current role with the US bank in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped advise on over $90 billion of transactions in Southeast Asia including Cuscaden Peak Pte’s acquisition of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. as well as the merger of Celcom Axiata Bhd. and Digi.com Bhd. in Malaysia, the profile shows.

Raine works on transactions and invests in sectors including technology, media and telecommunications, according to its website. The firm, which had previously advised Grab on its merger with Uber Southeast Asia in 2018, has offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, Paris and Shanghai. Its most recent major deal is the £4.3 billion ($4.9 billion) sale of Chelsea Football Club to a group led by financier Todd Boehly.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

