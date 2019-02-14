Morgan Stanley to Spend $900 Million in Biggest Acquisition Since 2008 Crisis; Will the Trump Admin Approve?

Mark Emem
Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is shelling out $0.9 billion to acquire stock-plan firm Solium Capital. The acquisition of the firm that mainly specializes in offering Software-as-a-Service for managing employee share plans, ‘financial reporting and compliance’ is expected to bolster Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business. This is the biggest acquisition that the bank has made in the last decade.


Solium boasts of 3,000 stock plan clients, nearly 10 times more compared to Morgan Stanley. Some of Solium’s clients include tech startups such as Stripe and Shopify.

Morgan Stanley is Banking on Young Clientele for its Future

With the tech sector employing younger workers on average compared to other industries, Morgan Stanley is hoping the acquisition will help it reach a younger demographic, according to the firm’s CEO, James Gorman:

Read the full story on CCN.com.