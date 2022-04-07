Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Risks Building for Europe Stocks

Farah Elbahrawy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for European equity returns is becoming more challenging as risks of an economic recession loom, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We do not think the market – or any sector in the market – is priced for a recession,” strategists including Ross MacDonald write in a note. “Risks around oil/gas availability mean that we’re assigning a much higher probability of a European recession than usual.”

After rallying over 20% last year, European equities have been under pressure in 2022 as investor concerns about the war in Ukraine, inflation and hawkish monetary policy have curbed appetite for risk. Morgan Stanley strategists pointed to the market’s increasingly cheap valuations compared to global peers, which reflect risks to earnings estimates that are likely to be cut in coming months.

They continue to prefer U.K. stocks, which have outperformed this year, as the narrative for earnings remains healthy and valuations are still not too lofty.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Another Recession Indicator Just Flashed Red

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average slipped into bear market territory. That can mean bad news for the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Will Roblox Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) made a red-hot debut on the stock market in March 2021 via a direct listing. Roblox stock has been on a wild roller-coaster ride since then. The company hit a market cap of nearly $80 billion in November 2021 following an outstanding set of results and investors' excitement about Roblox's metaverse prospects.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Soaring Demand Continues to Drive Semiconductor Sales: 5 Picks

    Semiconductor demand has been on the rise, proving beneficial for companies like ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Analog Devices (ADI).