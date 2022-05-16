Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees New S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

Sagarika Jaisinghani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“With valuations now more attractive, equity markets so oversold and rates potentially stabilizing below 3%, stocks appear to have begun another material bear market rally,” strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. “After that, we remain confident that lower prices are still ahead.”

READ: $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

The S&P 500 surged on Friday after nearing a 20% drop from peak as market participants were lured by more attractive valuations. But the benchmark still marked its sixth straight week in the red -- the longest such decline since 2011-- as investors worry a combination of surging inflation and hawkish central banks will spark a sharp economic slowdown.

While some strategists believe the selloff in US equities has potentially reached a floor, Wilson continues to be among the most prominent bears, saying the S&P 500 is still not fully priced for the slowdown in both corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators.

Although his base case doesn’t foresee a recession, Wilson notes that “the risk of a recession has gone up materially. That is just another reason why the equity risk premium is too low, and stocks are still overpriced in our view.”

He expects the S&P 500 could slump to as low as 3,400 points -- about 16% below current levels -- which is where both valuation and technical support are, he said. He expects the benchmark to climb to 3,900 index points by next spring, while saying equity market volatility will continue.

Wilson also has a defensive sector bias by staying overweight health care, utilities and real estate and underweight consumer discretionary and tech hardware.

Morgan Stanley isn’t alone in its sour outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin cut their year-end target for the S&P 500 on Friday to 4,300 from 4,700 points on higher interest rates and slower growth.

Their new base-case outlook predicts no recession and forecasts the US benchmark’s price-to-earnings ratio will end the year unchanged at about 17. A recession, they say, would see the index fall by 11% to 3,600 as the P/E drops to 15 times.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.” Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity“If

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • ‘Nowhere to hide?’ What’s next as stocks slump toward bear market amid stagflation fears

    U.S. stocks enjoyed a big bounce Friday, but it's far from an all-clear for investors looking for signs that a selloff that's put the S&P 500 index on the brink of a bear market is now bottoming out.

  • Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

    Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company. Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%.

  • Goldman’s Equities CIO Advises Keeping the Faith on Growth, Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies renowned for potentially innovative and disruptive products took a gut punch in the past year, but a senior executive at Goldman Sachs Asset Management has a simple message for investors in them: Keep the faith. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery

  • Saudi Aramco Posts Record Quarterly Profit on Surging Oil Prices

    The Saudi oil giant said its net income rose 80% in the first quarter of this year, as state-owned oil giants reap profits from an energy-price boom caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Thinking About Selling All Your Stocks? Here Are 2 Big Risks You'll Face.

    Get out. That's tempting investing advice with the stock market in a downward spiral. The idea is that simply getting out of the stock market altogether is the safest strategy right now. However, reality is more complicated.

  • SoFi Is Down 66% This Year. Is It Time to Buy?

    The digital banking company has gotten crushed this year along with many other tech and fintech stocks.

  • Investment banks rush to cut yuan forecasts again after April revisions

    Major investment houses are cutting their forecasts for the yuan for the second time in just three weeks as the Chinese currency's recent sharp declines tore through their previous revisions, catching many off guard. A triple whammy of slowing growth, COVID-19-related economic disruptions and aggressive U.S. Fed tightening has put strong downward pressure on the yuan, while Chinese authorities appear to be standing aside to let their tightly managed currency drop. The spot yuan rate has tumbled more than 6% against the dollar in the last four weeks and was at 6.7992 per dollar on Monday, busting past the 6.71 median year-end forecast in a poll of nine banks in late April.

  • European shares fall after China data adds to growth woes

    European stock indexes opened lower on Monday, after oil prices slid and riskier currencies took a hit during the Asian session as unexpectedly weak economic data from China highlighted fears about a slowdown in growth. China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the fall forecast, as full of partial COVID-19 lockdowns were imposed in dozens on cities. Investors are worried that inflation pushing up interest rates will damage the global economy.

  • Walmart’s Earnings Are Coming. They’ll Say a Lot About How Consumers Are Handling Inflation.

    Investors will be eager to hear if Walmart reaffirms its full-year forecast or changes its view on the strength of consumer spending.

  • China April property sales post steepest drop since 2006

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's property sales in April fell at their fastest pace in around 16 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key pillar of the world's second-largest economy. Property sales by value in April slumped 46.6% from a year earlier, the biggest drop since August 2006, and sharply widening from the 26.17% fall in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday. Property sales in January-April by value fell 29.5% year-on-year, compared with a 22.7% decline in the first three months.

  • Vodafone shares up 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Vodafone jumped 4% in early trade on Monday after the United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company e& revealed it had bought a 9.8% stake in the British mobile operator. Formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, e& said it had no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone and it had spent $4.4 billion to invest at an "attractive valuation" to benefit from a diversification in currencies. The company said it was fully supportive of Vodafone's board, which has come under pressure from other investors after the group struggled in its mature European markets where competition and regulation have pushed prices lower.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks Back in Focus Amidst Recession Fears

    The BoE, the ECB, the Fed, the PBoC, and the RBA are all in focus in the week ahead. Recession fears are placing greater emphasis on policy chatter.

  • Terra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation that the collapse of one of the biggest experiments in decentralized finance could bring about the death of crypto appears to have been overblown. If Terra’s implosion had happened after a few more months of growth, the resultant market impact might have created a DeFi version of 2008 — instead, high-profile algorithmic stablecoins may end up being the main casualty.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion a

  • IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

    The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since the yuan, also known as the renminbi, joined the basket of currencies in 2016 in what was a milestone in Beijing's efforts to internationalise its currency. The IMF raised the U.S. currency's weighting to 43.38% from 41.73% and the yuan to 12.28% from 10.92%.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Terra crashed. What does it mean for other stablecoins? Here are the potential winners and losers

    Investors are closely watching what Terra's fall may mean for other stablecoins. They play an important role in the crypto ecosystem and account for about 13% of the crypto market's capitalization.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow