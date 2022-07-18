Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Stock Losses Even If No Recession

Sagarika Jaisinghani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s biggest bears says US stocks are likely to face more declines even if the economy manages to avoid a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Counter-trend rally may continue, but make no mistake, we don’t believe this bear market is over, even if we avoid a recession – the odds of which are increasing,” strategists led by Michael J. Wilson wrote in a note.

US equities have slumped this year, sending the S&P 500 Index into a bear market, on worries that scorching inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve would tip the economy into a recession. According to Morgan Stanley, odds of a recession continue to increase, with the broker’s model showing 36% probability in the next 12 months, while other warnings include rising jobless claims and falling job openings.

READ: ECB Fights for Market Credibility as Recession Nears: MLIV Pulse

With the Fed expected to hike rates by another 75 basis points next week, investors are now turning to the corporate earnings season to see if margins have been resilient to the surge in prices and glum sentiment.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David J. Kostin said he expects the weak macroeconomic outlook to threaten companies’ profitability, which has already receded from record highs. Margins and borrowing costs are now two key risks for stocks’ return-on-equity, which held up in the past year despite rising input costs, omicron and supply chain disruptions, the strategist wrote in a note dated July 15.

Morgan Stanley’s Wilson, who has been one of the staunchest equity bears this year and who correctly predicted the latest selloff, also said he was “skeptical” about expectations that margin pressures would ease beyond the second quarter.

“The combination of continued labor, raw material, inventory and transport cost pressures coupled with decelerating demand poses a risk to margins that is not reflected in consensus estimates,” Wilson said, adding that even if estimates for revenue growth remain static, a return to pre-Covid net margin levels implied a 10% hit to forward earnings-per-share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists, on the other hand, said investors could look through more challenging earnings-related newsflow over the summer. Stocks generally tend to peak at or ahead of the earnings trough, strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note, adding that the market could be nearing a point where bad data start to be seen as good news.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures rose, while the dollar weakened as investors scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten policy. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandS&P 500 futures were up 0.8% and the St

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Moderna’s Stock Is on a Roll. Now It Has to Deliver a New Booster.

    A rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases and the advent of updated vaccine boosters have built the case that the company can benefit for longer from selling the shots.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Rebound After Flirting With Correction Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stocks climbed on Monday, with a rally in beaten-down property and technology names helping the benchmark index rebound from the brink of a technical correction.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandThe Hang Seng Index jumped

  • Celsius Network could add to crypto mining struggles

    Celsius Mining, troubled crypto firm Celsius Network’s mining arm, still has over 80,000 crypto mining rigs, according to the lender’s bankruptcy filings. See related article: Celsius says it owes its users US$4.72B amid a US$1.19B balance sheet deficit Fast facts The bankruptcy filings reveal that Celsius Mining still has 80,850 rigs, with 43,632 rigs still […]

  • World’s Rate Laggards at ECB and BOJ Take Center Stage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandCentral banks from the euro zone to Japan are about to reveal if they can resist the global urge for agg

  • Stellantis terminates China GAC joint venture in U-turn

    PARIS (Reuters) -Stellantis announced the "orderly termination" of its loss-making joint venture with Chinese carmaker GAC, which has been producing Jeep vehicles, only four months after saying it would raise its stake in the business. The U-turn comes after GAC reprimanded the world's No.4 carmaker in January for announcing plans to raise its stake to 75% from 50%, stating the two parties had not yet signed a formal agreement. "We came to the conclusion that it was better to close the joint venture," a Stellantis spokesperson, adding that the venture had been loss-making and that the carmaker could still operate in China through its dealer network.

  • Earnings Season Off to Slow Start, Clouding the Outlook for Stocks

    Early reports have refocused attention on some of the biggest challenges facing businesses, from the threat of an economic slowdown to the pressure from rising costs.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwin

  • Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Corporate Earnings

    U.S. stock futures rose as investors awaited a fresh batch of earnings reports from major companies and looked ahead to a week of key central-bank meetings.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • Pershad Sees US Recession In 2H 2022

    M&G Investments Fund Manager Vikas Pershad sees a recession in the U.S. in the second-half of the year, but he questions the magnitude and duration of it. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • New Zealand's inflation hits 3-decade high, raising bets on sharper rate hikes

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in three decades, beating forecasts and raising the prospect of an unprecedented 75 basis point interest rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next month. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 7.3% in the second quarter, speeding up from a 6.9% gain in the first quarter and the fastest since the June quarter of 1990 when prices rose 7.6%, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement on Monday. The New Zealand dollar shot up 0.5% and the two-year swap rate rose 11 basis points to 4.15% after the data, on growing expectations the central bank will again hike rates at its August meeting.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • Inflation problems persist — no thanks to consumer resilience

    We’ve discussed how Fed-sponsored market beatings would continue until we got “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation was coming down.

  • Oil prices jump as soft dollar, tight supplies support

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand. Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $2.54, or 2.5%, to $103.70 a barrel by 0648 GMT, after a 2.1% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery gained $2.31, or 2.4%, to $99.90 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • European Gas Prices Jump as Heat Wave Boosts Cooling Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped with a heat wave scorching the western half of the region, boosting demand for cooling and pushing energy costs higher.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandTemperatures in parts of the UK and France cou

  • Euromoney Agrees to £1.6 Billion Private Equity Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial news and information business Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc has agreed to sell itself to a private equity consortium for about £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion)Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandEuromoney investors will rece

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.