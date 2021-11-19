Morgan State freshman charged with shooting classmate during campus fight over homecoming weekend

Baltimore Police announced the arrest Friday of a Morgan State University freshman from Washington, D.C., for allegedly shooting a classmate during a fight on campus over homecoming weekend last month.

Marcellus Walls, 18, is charged with nine counts including attempted murder, assault and gun charges. He remains held without bail at the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center.

Online court records list his attorney as assistant public defender Gregory Fischer, who could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Walls is a freshman who began his studies at the university in the fall semester, a Morgan spokesman said.

“This arrest sends a clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in Baltimore, and those responsible for performing these cowardly acts will be held accountable,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a news release announcing the arrest.

The shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 23 as crowds left campus after the homecoming football game. Around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of Argonne Drive near the Montebello Complex on the south campus. An 18-year-old student had been shot in his chest. The university announced the student suffered an injury that was not life-threatening.

In charging documents, police wrote the student was fighting Walls in the parking lot of the Montebello Complex when Walls shot him. Officers wrote that they recovered surveillance camera footage to identify Walls, who has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

His trial date has not yet been scheduled.

“These continued acts of violent crime are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in the news release announcing the arrest. “When bad actors commit acts of violence, we will find you and hold you accountable.”