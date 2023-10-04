Morgan State’s Homecoming Interrupted by Mass Shooting

Gunfire erupted ahead of a homecoming event at Morgan State University Tuesday night. Authorities say four students and another person suffered injuries. The campus was put on lockdown, displacing many students from their dorms to shelter in place.



The shooting happened outside the coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State held at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, per The Associated Press. As students headed to the coronation ball, they heard gunfire and began running across the campus. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the police responded to the report of the shooting around 9:25 p.m. Upon their arrival, they heard the shattering of windows from a residence hall and believed there was still an active shooter. A shelter-in-place was issued and lifted at 12:30 a.m. after SWAT team cleared a building where they believed the suspect had fled to.

At Morgan State, classes are canceled Wednesday and counselors will be available to students, school President David Wilson said. “We will be assessing what will happen for the rest of the homecoming week as early as tomorrow morning,” he added. Police warned the campus community to stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping police search for shell casings and additional evidence, it said.

Some parents rushed to the campus to check on their children. “You wanna come to university and feel safe … but things happen and it’s unfortunate that this has to happen with students,” said one student to WBAL.

This incident comes after a year-long investigation into over fifty racially motivated threats of violence toward HBCUs all over the country. Morgan was targeted with a bomb threat in February of last year, resulting in a shelter-in-place and remote instruction to keep students inside.

