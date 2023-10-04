Morgan State shooting news: Multiple injured as police respond to ‘active shooter’ on Baltimore campus

At least four people have been shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore in what was described as an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

Lindsey Eldridge, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told the Washington Post that there were “multiple victims”. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

Baltimore Police Department posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night at 10pm that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”

The police said that the shooting occurred within the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is the address of a residential complex at the northwestern edge of the campus.

05:51 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The shooting took place soon after the coronation of Miss and Mr Morgan State University — a popular event that takes place each year during homecoming week.

The shooting occurred not long after that event ended, local media reported.

At least four students were injured and are battling non-threatening injuries at the moment. Parents, staff and students have been asked to avoid the campus and shelter in place.

05:33 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Baltimore police has confirmed that the four students who were shot are suffering from non-threatening injuries.

The police told 11 News that the suspect fled into a dorm building and they are working to clear the dorm and apprehend the alleged shooter.

05:33 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The Baltimore Police Department say they are investigating the shooting at Morgan State but it is no longer an active shooter situation, WBAL TV reported.

Police, however, asked everyone in the area of the 1700 block of Argonne Drive to continue to shelter in place.

Morgan State: A historically Black university with 9,000 students

05:19 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Morgan State is a historically Black university which currently has over 9,000 students enrolled for this semester, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Its campus has the capacity to accommodate approximately 2,600 individuals.

The university proudly identifies itself as one of the most diverse Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country, and it holds the distinction of being the largest such institution in Maryland, according to its website.

Eyewitness recounts moment they were alerted to police helicopter

05:03 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Twenty-year-old Ish Sargent who lives near the campus told Associated Press that she and her friends came outside when they heard the helicopter.

She did not hear gunshots but was alerted by the drone of the police helicopter at the shooting site.

Ms Sargent said she doesn’t usually worry about gun violence in the area. “At a school though, that’s crazy,” she said. “People just out here shooting.”

Morgan State University asks concerned family members of students to avoid the campus

04:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The university said in a message on X/Twitter that “an active investigation” was underway “related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus.”

The university asked students to “stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center”. It also asked them to shelter in place. Baltimore police and Morgan State officials urged concerned family members of students and staff to avoid the campus area.

04:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

04:26 , Maroosha Muzaffar

