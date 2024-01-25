Morgan Village resident accused of killing a man in his home

CAMDEN - A city resident is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument over the victim's presence in his home.

Marcus Davenport, 39, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of 38-year-old Anthony Young of Camden.

Young was shot in a Hunter Drive home on the night of Nov. 20. He died from his injuries on Dec. 15.

A witness told police that her boyfriend of two weeks, a man known to her as Chop, and Young "were in an argument over the victim being told to leave."

Chop, now believed to be Davenport, left a bedroom in his home and the woman heard gunshots, according to a probable cause statement.

Surveillance video showed a man leaving the Morgan Village home, and being followed moments later by a woman.

The video then showed Young leaving the house and falling to the ground.

During a bedside interview with detectives, Young described the shooter and said he assumed his assailant was the woman's boyfriend, the statement says.

An investigation led detectives to identify Davenport as the suspect.

The probable cause statement gives the same address for both Davenport and the murder scene.

A video recorded hours before the shooting showed Davenport in the same clothing as the first man to leave the shooting scene, the statement says.

And during the police interview, it says, "Davenport was wearing the jacket used in the homicide."

A search of Davenport's phone showed the suspect had read the prosecutor's press release regarding Young's death and sent a text indicating he was stressed

Davenport was arrested in Camden on Monday, Jan. 22. He is being held in Camden County Jail.

The charges against Davenport are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Anthony Young, shot on Nov. 20, died from his wounds on Dec. 15