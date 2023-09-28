Morgan Wallen concert in Charlotte: Tickets, parking and what to know

Country singer Morgan Wallen will be making his way to the Carolinas again.

He’s extending his One Night At A Time World Tour through next year with ten more shows, including one in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on July 18, 2024.

The tour, named after Wallen’s third studio album, kicked off this spring in New Zealand and Australia along with shows across the U.S. Now, he’ll be hitting the stage even longer with a rotating lineup of guests, like Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin who will be joining him at the Charlotte show.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in a statement. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there.”

Here’s what to know about tickets, parking and merch if you want to go to Morgan Wallen’s concert in Charlotte:

Morgan Wallen

Where: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

When: Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour has been one of the top tours this year, with stadium shows across 5 countries and 3 continents. According to LiveNation, the country star’s tour album made the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 12 consecutive weeks, the longest run at the top for a Country album in over 30 years. Wallen has performed in Charlotte multiple times, including a concert at PNC Music Pavilion last summer, along with other shows where he opened for Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.

Morgan Wallen’s tour setlist includes:

Up Down

I Wrote The Book

One Thing At A Time

Everything I Love

‘98 Braves

You Proof

Ain’t That Some

Sunrise

Chasin’ You

Still Goin’ Down

Sand In My Boots

Cover Me Up

Thought You Should Know

Flower Shops

Cowgirls

He Went to Jared

Thinkin’ Bout Me

Whiskey Friends

This Bar

Wasted On You

More Than My Hometown

The Way I Talk

Stand By Me

Heartless

Last Night

Whiskey Glasses

Morgan Wallen merch: What fans can buy

Morgan Wallen’s merch site has a variety of clothing, accessories and more for fans. The country star’s merch includes t-shirts, hoodies, socks, hats, jewelry, flags, golf balls and stickers ranging from $5-$120.

Where to park for a concert at Bank of America Stadium

At Bank of America Stadium, there are more than 30,000 parking spaces within a 10-15 minute walk from the stadium.

Where to eat in Charlotte near Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America stadium in uptown Charlotte is surrounded by what feels like an infinite amount of food options. If you’re looking for something nearby, there are over 25 restaurants and bars to choose from less than a mile from the concert.

Crave Dessert Bar: Have a specific sweet tooth craving just for caramelized vanilla bean crème brûlée? Well, we do. The dessert spot also has savory options like spinach & artichoke dip, empanadas along with handhelds like crab cakes and chili ginger barbecue. Crave, which opens at 5 p.m and closes at 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, may be a good option for after the show.

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House: With a full bar and over 15 beers on tap, this sports bar is just the place for a Philly cheesesteak or buffalo chicken slider. In addition, Clutch serves varying items like cheeseburgers, waffle fries, po boys and burrito bowls.

Fin & Fino: This seafood restaurant, with fresh items and sustainably caught and raised fish, is perfect for that shrimp cocktail craving you have. Aside from its 12 types of oysters on its raw bar menu, “The social seafood house,” has options like cheese plates, seafood salad, scallops, steak and pasta.

French Quarter Restaurant: A classic Charlotte gameday spot is the go-to place for chicken fingers, cheese sticks and nachos as well as chicken wraps, gyros and its “well known favorite,” monte cristo.

Graham St. Pub & Patio: This eclectic eatery serves a variety of food, including buffalo chicken dip, wings, chicken tenders, fried pickles, falafel, fried avocado, chicken tikka and more.

Where to get Morgan Wallen tickets

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be sold through Ticketmaster and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans can register for the chance to buy tickets through Sunday, Oct. 1. and will then be randomly selected to get access to the sale or be put on a wait list.

What to bring to Bank of America Stadium

A clear vinyl or PVC bag no larger 12” x 6” x 12”

Clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

An event related banner, sign or flag – smaller than 24” x 24”

A sealed 16.9 oz bottle of water

Blanket, which will need to be carried in a clear bag

If you’ll be drinking, bring a designated driver.

What not to bring:

Video cameras

Alcohol

No more than one banner, sign or flag

Signs with offensive or obscene language

Signs, banners or flags that contain offensive or embarrassing depictions