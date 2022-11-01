Morganton man convicted after killing long-time friend in 2020

A man from Morganton was convicted of second-degree murder this past week after shooting his friend in the chest with a shotgun back in December of 2020.

According to the 36th District Attorney’s Office, George Lee Allison was found guilty on Friday for the killing of Brandon Adams.

Authorities say Adams went over to Allison’s mobile home to pick up his girlfriend. Adams went to the front door and told his girlfriend it was time to leave, but he didn’t enter the home. Investigators learned from Adams’ girlfriend that Allison got a shotgun from the bedroom, pointed it at Adams, and then gave a countdown to zero three times before firing directly at Adams’ chest.

Investigators learned that Allison and Adams had been friends for over 18 years at the time of the shooting.

According to the district attorney’s office, Allison initially told investigators that he didn’t mean to shoot Adams and that he thought the gun’s safety was on. During the week-long trial, however, Allison testified that he “did what he had to do.”

The district attorney’s office says Allison was sentenced to an active prison term of 12 to 15 years.

