Morgantown Council adopts comprehensive plan in last meeting of 2023

Dec. 20—MORGANTOWN — Morgantown City Council made quick work of a light agenda Tuesday evening as the body met for the final time this year.

After a nearly 80-day delay since the Oct. 3 first reading, council unanimously adopted Morgantown 2033, otherwise known as the city's 2023 Comprehensive Plan.

At 200-plus pages, the plan is the culmination of two years' work.

It will impact nearly every aspect of city life for the next decade including land use, housing, transportation, infrastructure, community services and facilities, recreation, economic development, community design and character, financing, historic preservation, renewal and /or redevelopment.

Upon first reading, council suggested a handful of amendments, including the addition of Richwood Avenue among the "Focus Areas " identified in the document's Land Management Plan.

Further, the plan was updated to state the city's desire to work with its tree board and other stakeholders to evaluate and establish a tree canopy goal for the city, and address and implement goals and strategies identified in the Morgantown Green Team's Climate Action Plan.

"This community planning process and this document will guide how you direct land use in the community for the next 10 years or so, " City Attorney Ryan Simonton said.

The plan is available at morgantownwv.gov /morgantown 2033.

West Virginia Code says municipalities must update their comprehensive plans every 10 years.

Also on Tuesday, council approved on first reading a one-year agreement to retain Southern Airways Express as the Morgantown Municipal Airport's commercial carrier.

Airport Director Jonathan Vrabel said the previous contract with Southern actually ended in 2020 and has been renewed monthly ever since due to a specific personnel matter with the carrier.

"This coming fall of 2024, the [Department of Transportation ] will rebid our EAS contract, and whoever that carrier is that's chosen, if it's Southern again, their contact will continue. If a new carrier is chosen, we'll enter into a new agreement at that point, " Vrabel said.

EAS is a federal subsidy provided directly to carriers to offset the cost of rural operations and ensure air service in smaller communities.

Vrabel said Morgantown will get to meet with any carriers that come forward seeking the city's EAS contract, but the decision ultimately falls to the DOT based largely on price.

Mayor Jenny Selin said she appreciates the fact that Southern has remained with the city and worked to improve service over the last six-plus years "They have. They have filled that commitment, " Vrabel said. "I think they're interested in keeping that commitment here, but they are struggling as a carrier with the crew shortage and aircraft parts shortage. That's hitting them very, very hard."