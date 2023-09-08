Morgantown couple arrested in Mexico 'attempting to purchase' a young child

Sep. 7—A Morgantown man is facing federal charges after allegedly failing to update his sex offender registration with West Virginia State Police before traveling to Mexico with his wife, which is a requirement.

After crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, Scott David Bixler, 42, of Morgantown, and his wife were arrested by law enforcement in Mexico.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld's office, Mexican authorities located the couple after learning "Bixler was attempting to purchase a 7-year-old girl for $5, 000, " which led to arrests for both husband and wife after they were found in possession of methamphetamine.

The Bixlers were allegedly in possession of two tranquilizer air guns and a cellphone signal jammer at the time of the arrest.

It is unclear what charges the couple may be facing in Mexico ; however, Scott Bixler has been charged in U.S. District Court with failure to update his sex offender registration.

Bixler's wife's name was not immediately released.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case that was investigated by The Federal Bureau of Investigations, United States Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police.