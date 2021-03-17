Morgantown man accused of abusing girl

Mar. 17—A 28-year-old Morgantown man is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Thomas Duane Rodenish is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, by the West Virginia State Police.

On March 4 the victim's father brought her into Preston Memorial Hospital's emergency room after he discovered the she had been touched sexually by Rodenish, according to a criminal complaint.

Just before going to the ER, the victim told her mother Rodenish touched her sexually sometime in the last few months. The mother said she believed it happened in January because she remembered a night where the victim was acting "abnormal " and didn't want to stay with Rodenish anymore.

In a Child Advocacy Center interview, the victim talked about the abuse and said Rodenish told her he would "do worse " if she told anyone, the complaint said.

Rodenish is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250, 000 bond.

