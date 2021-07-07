Morgantown man accused of Barbour County stabbing

Jul. 7—MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man is in jail for allegedly stabbing a man in Barbour County multiple times.

James P. McGilton, 30, is charged with malicious assault by the Barbour County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was called to a house on Fox Road, in Belington, at about 11:55 p.m. July 4 for a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

When the deputy arrived, he found a man lying on the ground with "multiple puncture and slash wounds to his arms and chest and stomach area, and the defendant was rendering aid, " the complaint states.

The victim was described as "highly intoxicated " and McGilton as "also intoxicated, " in the complaint. The victim was taken to Davis Memorial Hospital by EMS.

The victim, who is named in the criminal complaint, is not listed as a patient at Davis Memorial or at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. The Dominion Post was unable to reach the Barbour's County Sheriff's Office in time for this report.

Witnesses said the two men were in an altercation before McGilton stabbed the victim, according to the complaint.

McGilton is being held in Tygart Valley Regional jail in lieu of $40, 000 bond.

