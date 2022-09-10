Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

Sep. 10—A Morgantown man is being charged with second-degree sexual assault after he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman too intoxicated to give consent.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. Friend, a detective with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, the victim came into the sheriff's office in late August to report she had been sexually assaulted earlier that day.

The victim stated she had been out drinking with friends and went to the house of Brian Nathaniel Lasure, 29, of Morgantown, at approximately 2:30 a.m. to stay the night. She said her level of inebriation caused her to begin blacking out.

She told detectives that as she was on her way to the bathroom, Lasure took her by the shoulders and guided her to the bedroom where he took off her pants and bra.

According to the victim's statement, Lasure then bent her over his bed and began to have sex with her.

"During this time, [the victim ] was unable to consent due to her level of intoxication, " the complaint said.

After the alleged assault, the victim said she left the residence — which was located near Kingwood Pike — and called a friend to get her. The friend found the victim along the road on Kingwood Pike.

Sgt. Friend's report said detectives responded to the house a few hours after the victim made the report and spoke with Lasure who said the woman did come to his home and they had consensual sex.

When detectives asked if there was any strife or arguments before she left he said there was not and indicated he believed she would still be there when he woke up because she had asked him for a ride home the next day.

Friend said that when Lasure was asked to recall specific facts about the incident, he said he could not remember because he had been drinking a lot.

Detectives determined through their investigation enough evidence was present to charge Lasure with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Lasure pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting a $10, 000 bond.